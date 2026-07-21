HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
4h

It isn't the arbitration system that needs reforming. We need Medicare for All. A system that makes profits by denying care is backward. Preventive care and keeping people well should be the goal, not profits.

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Nancie's avatar
Nancie
7h

Until Citizens United becomes history, those with the most money will game the system and thrive while the suffering of 99% will increase.

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