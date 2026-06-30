HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
2h

Optum proves sick care is much more profitable. Current administration prefers using AI to deny and delay treatment to ensure our private for-

profit commercial health insurance industry’s enormous profit plus continuing corporate welfare. Teach people to clean their vehicle windshield inside using only water and wipe with clean rag and outside with the cleaner of their choice. I know to practicALL: Call Congress 202–224-3121 asking ALL to please pass the Medicare for ALL

Acts.

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Mary Anne L. Graf's avatar
Mary Anne L. Graf
1h

Words fail.

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