As we reported last week, UnitedHealth’s CEO Stephen Hemsley announced just hours before facing angry and fed-up lawmakers on Capitol Hill that his company was going to do something truly magnanimous. For this entire year, Hemsley promised, UnitedHealthcare will make an enormous sacrifice and return all of its Obamacare profits to The People. To hell with Wall Street.

This means that UnitedHealth will not share any of its Obamacare profits with its shareholders. Nary a dime, folks. Not one red cent. It’s taking this unprecedented step, Hemsley implied, because members of Congress, in their ineptness, could not figure out how to keep his company from raising premiums so high in 2026 that most people enrolled in UnitedHealth’s Obamacare plans will drop their coverage.

Hemsley’s implied message to members of Congress: Your failure to extend the enhanced federal subsidies to people enrolled in Obamacare plans forced us jack up The People’s premiums so high we just couldn’t live with ourselves. So we will Give Back to The People (or at least to the few who will still be enrolled in a UnitedHealth Obamacare plan by the end of the year).

UnitedHealth is being so incredibly altruistic it didn’t even issue a press release to alert the media. That would have come across as self-aggrandizement. Instead, UnitedHealth’s savvy PR people knew they would get more good press if they just tucked The Good News deep into Hemsley’s Congressional testimony – on page 14 to be precise. And those flacks were right! Imagine the high-fives at UnitedHealth’s headquarters when the execs saw this USA Today headline on the morning of Hemsley’s Congressional debut: “UnitedHealth CEO vows to rebate Obamacare profits to customers.”

There would be even more cheering and back-slapping in UnitedHealth’s C-Suite that afternoon when the company’’s stock price closed up more than seven bucks.

That’s because the company’s shareholders were so delighted with Hemsley’s misdirection and largely meaningless pledge that they bought more shares. Investors and Wall Street financial analysts love it when their darlings pull off a bigtime deception.

When you look more closely at The Good News, you’ll see how the company’s vertically integrated structure – made possible by lawmakers’ and regulators’ inattentiveness – will enable UnitedHealth to nearly zero out its Obamacare profits – and do it in a way that will pad the bottom lines of the thousands of clinical operations UnitedHealth now owns.

As we’ve reported more than a few times, UnitedHealth is both an insurer and the biggest employer of doctors in the country. It owns hundreds of physician practices, urgent care centers, clinics, home health companies and, among other things, an enormous pharmacy benefit manager. This enables UnitedHealth to steer the people enrolled in its health plans to health care providers it owns.

That arrangement benefits UnitedHealth’s executives and shareholders, but certainly not the health care providers it doesn’t own. Researchers reported in a recent Health Affairs story that UnitedHealthcare pays the providers it owns way more than it pays providers it doesn’t own. As much as 60% more, in fact.

This is self-dealing on a grand, unprecedented level. And with every passing year, the self-dealing increases. Nearly 30% of the company’s revenues are now classified as “intercompany eliminations,” which essentially means that UnitedHealthcare funnels almost a third of the premiums it collects from its customers to health care operations its parent company owns.

Now keep in mind that insurers are required by the ACA to spend 80% to 85% of what they collect in premiums on their health plan enrollees’ health care. (That’s what is known as the medical loss ratio.) No more than 20% can be spent on overhead, including profits. If UnitedHealth spends more than 15% to 20% of premium dollars on overhead, it will, theoretically at least, have to send rebate checks to its customers.

I said theoretically because insurers don’t have to spend all of that 80% - 85% of premiums paying customers’ claims; quite a bit of it can be in the category of “quality improvement” activities. UnitedHealth, which has so many non-insurance businesses, can “hire” some of those non-insurance businesses to do the quality improvement work that it can count toward its MLR.

Here’s another thing. The MLR doesn’t apply to health care providers, so the more UnitedHealthcare pays the doctors on its payroll to deliver care for its Obamacare enrollees, the easier it is for the company to meet the MLR requirement.

And here’s yet another thing: In the UnitedHealth Group world, it’s not such a bad thing for investors when UnitedHealthcare’s MLR inches up, or at least not as bad as it is for smaller insurers who don’t have anywhere close to 2,964 subsidiaries.

UnitedHealth told investors last year that it expects its overall medical loss ratio to tick up from 85% to north of 87% this year, which means that very few if any of its customers will get a rebate check this year. (That’s one reason why Hemsley made his Good News pledge. We’re not talking about a lot of money here that UnitedHealth will have to classify as profits because it is uniquely able, because of its structure, to pay more to providers than is legally required because it can simply pay that extra money to the providers it owns.)

Still, UnitedHealth likely will make some profit on its Obamacare business this year. If that whole book of business was unprofitable, it would have reduced the number of Obamacare markets it serves or – like Aetna – gotten out of the Obamacare business entirely.

UnitedHealth now sells Obamacare plans in 30 states, far more than most insurers. And guess what: UnitedHealth owns physician practices and clinical operations in every one of those 30 states.

How much would you want to bet that UnitedHealthcare will pay those physician practices it owns more than ever this year so that it can claim that it’s paying so much for The People’s medical care that its Obamacare profits are sinking like a rock.

Here’s yet another thing to know: UnitedHealth’s Obamacare revenue is a tiny fraction of its overall revenue and profits. UnitedHealth says 50 million people are enrolled in its various health plans, but only about a million – or one of every 50 – of those folks were in an Obamacare plan last year.

And know this thing, too: Because the premiums UnitedHealthcare is now charging its Obamacare customers have risen so sharply, the company’s executives have told shareholders they expect a lot of those customers to drop their coverage. Not just a few but as many as two-thirds. Yes, it expects two of every three of its Obamacare customers to drop their coverage. If that happens, the company would have just about 330,000 Obamacare customers left at the end of the year.

Hemsley probably loses enough pocket change between the cushions of his couch every night to make good on his pledge. The total UnitedHealth will Give Back won’t even rise to the status of a rounding error.

No wonder Wall Street reacted so positively to what Hemsley tried to spin as an expensive sacrifice but one that was, well, just the morally Right Thing To Do. Wall Street financial analysts saw it as a kind of shrewd chess move they have come to expect from Hemsley and his team at UnitedHealth – a move that likely will earn UnitedHealth good will (and good press) at little cost to UnitedHealth but one that could be of significant cost to the company’s competitors.

Don’t just take my word for it. Take a look at how Wall Street financial analyst Michael Ha of Baird laid it out in a report to investors, as reported by Yahoo Finance. Under the headline, “Baird calls UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)’s ACA rebate a strategic move with broader industry implications,” Ha was quoted as explaining to investors that the Obamacare business “is not a meaningful earnings driver for UnitedHealth, so returning those profits is not expected to have a material impact on UNH’s 2026 results.”

Ha went on to speculate that if UnitedHealth’s announcement encourages the government to push broader profit rebate rules for health exchange plans, “this could act as a ‘masterful chess move’ by putting pressure on competitors that depend far more heavily on ACA exchange profitability in 2026, especially smaller competitors like Centene and Molina.

Sure enough, shares of Centene and Molina, which have significantly more Obamacare enrollees than any other insurer, fell as UnitedHealth’s went up.

In sum: If you are enrolled in a UnitedHealth Obamacare plan and are already thinking of how you will spend all that money Hemsley will send your way, stop thinking about that fantasy.