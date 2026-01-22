HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Cochran's avatar
David Cochran
3d

These guys are the real villains in Health Care. I have been in the OR for 25 yrs fixing people with Trauma, Neuro, Ortho this is a travesty. We are better than this!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
AmandaR's avatar
AmandaR
3d

When a ‘health’ organization has a net profit of 22 billion in 2024 and a ‘sad’ 14 billion in 2025, this after paying bills, then we have a terrible problem in our shitty for profit system.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture