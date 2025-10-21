HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick Skolnick, MD's avatar
Mick Skolnick, MD
9h

These kinds of marketing deals are why I dropped my AARP membership long ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce Grau's avatar
Bruce Grau
14hEdited

I opted for AARP/United Healthcare Medicare supplement just because of AARP’s reputation and the discount offered. The discount disappeared after the first year and premiums went up . Now I see I was duped by someone I trusted. Is this blood money worth my loss of trust now that it's being used to mislead people into worse coverage?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture