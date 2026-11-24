If you’re 64 and get your health insurance through UnitedHealthcare, Aetna or another big insurer, the Trump administration is weighing whether to let that company put you in its own Medicare Advantage plan when you turn 65. If the administration moves forward on this, it most certainly will lead to a much more rapid privatization of Medicare.

The idea is tucked into the 2028 Medicare Advantage and Part D proposed rule, which CMS released Nov. 20 and will publish in the Federal Register on Nov. 25. CMS says it is “considering” an “optional process” for moving people from commercial and Marketplace plans into a Medicare Advantage plan run by the same company “if they fail to elect other coverage.” It is asking for comments on “a potential return to an opt-out process.”

The word that matters most there is “return.” Insurers did this for years under another name, “seamless conversion.” CMS stopped approving new insurers for it in 2016 after seniors found they had been switched into Medicare Advantage without realizing it.

How it worked the first time

Congress authorized seamless conversion in 1997. An insurer with CMS approval had to send a customer written notice 60 days before the switch. If the customer didn’t opt out, the Medicare Advantage enrollment took effect automatically. Seniors and advocates said those notices were easy to miss in the pile of mail new retirees get from companies trying to sign them up.

By the fall of 2016, 29 insurers in 16 states, including UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, were allowed to do it. CMS said more than 15,000 people had been enrolled this way. In October 2016, after complaints from advocates, CMS stopped accepting new proposals. A 2018 rule then narrowed the practice to people in an insurer’s Medicaid managed care plan, who could be moved into the same company’s plan for people with both Medicare and Medicaid.

The Center for Medicare Advocacy was among the groups that pushed back. Its co-director, David Lipschutz, told the Washington Post at the time that insurers should have to get a person’s written consent before a new Medicare Advantage policy could take effect.

What CMS says is different now

CMS argues that an opt-out process today would answer the old concerns by borrowing the quality and notice rules it uses for Medicaid enrollees. CMS is considering requiring insurers to get agency approval and give people at least 60 days’ written notice with instructions for opting out. Plans would generally need at least three stars.

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The agency’s own write-up recalls what advocates told it before. They argued that a choice this important should require an intentional “opt in.” CMS is now asking whether to go the other way.

CMS hasn’t written regulatory language yet. It is floating the idea and asking for comments, which means it could show up in the final 2028 rule or in a later one.

A step toward Medicare Advantage for all

The idea didn’t come out of nowhere. Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for Trump’s second term, called for making Medicare Advantage the default for everyone newly eligible for Medicare. In March, Chris Klomp, Trump’s Medicare director, said his team was considering automatic enrollment in Medicare Advantage. CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz co-wrote a 2020 Forbes op-ed calling for “Medicare Advantage for All.” His co-author was George Halvorson, the former Kaiser Permanente CEO who chaired the board of America’s Health Insurance Plans, the industry’s main trade and lobbying group, in 2007 and 2008.

The 2028 idea is narrower in that it would reach only people already covered by a company that also sells Medicare Advantage. But it moves Medicare in the direction Oz and Klomp have pointed to, and it would make it easier to take the next step.

Why the default matters

Choosing between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage is one of the biggest health care decisions most Americans make. It determines which doctors and hospitals they can use, whether they will face prior authorization, and what they could owe if they get sick. Defaults are powerful because most people never change them.

The timing makes it worse. The months around a 65th birthday are when people have the strongest rights to buy a Medigap policy. Someone who joins Medicare Advantage when first eligible has a one-year “trial right” to switch to traditional Medicare and buy Medigap without medical screening. After that, in most states, a Medigap insurer can turn them down or charge more because of their health. Someone enrolled by default who doesn’t figure it out within that year could later be denied a Medigap policy or charged more because of their health.

The plan they land in may not fit them, either. Insurers are steering new members toward HMOs with narrower networks. A 64-year-old with a broad PPO through work could wake up at 65 in an HMO that doesn’t include their doctors.

They would also run into far more prior authorization. Nearly all Medicare Advantage enrollees, 99%, are in plans that require it for some services. Medicare Advantage insurers received nearly 53 million prior authorization requests in 2024 and denied 4.1 million of them. Traditional Medicare got just over 625,000 requests that year. Every person defaulted into Medicare Advantage is one fewer in traditional Medicare, which already covers fewer than half of the people on Medicare.

Taxpayers would pay more

Medicare already pays private plans far more than it would spend on the same people in traditional Medicare. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, which advises Congress, estimates the difference at 14%, or $76 billion, this year. Most of it comes from two things. Plans code their enrollees as sicker than they are, and Medicare Advantage attracts healthier people to begin with.

People just turning 65 are generally healthier than older beneficiaries, and MedPAC has found that Medicare’s payment formula misses much of the difference. Unless CMS or Congress fixes how plans are paid, moving more people into Medicare Advantage this way would likely make the $76 billion bigger.

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The administration has taken some steps. It has moved to curb coding practices that inflate payments, and its 2028 rule would trim Star Ratings bonuses. CMS actuaries project those Star changes would cut payments by about $107 billion through 2037, with savings starting in 2031. But CMS also raised Medicare Advantage payments by 2.48%, more than $13 billion, for 2027. Nothing it has proposed would eliminate the overpayments MedPAC has identified.

Who gains

The winners would be the companies that sell both commercial or Obamacare coverage and Medicare Advantage. That includes UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Elevance (which operates Anthem Blue Cross plans) and Centene. People who just turned 65 are among the cheapest Medicare enrollees to cover. Default enrollment would hand them over without the marketing costs or broker commissions insurers pay to win them now.

The same rule would also give insurers more leeway to pay brokers whatever they want. CMS proposes to “eliminate CMS defined compensation caps and renewal limits“ on what insurers pay agents and brokers, replacing them with what it calls market-based guardrails. It would also drop caps on referral fees. For 2027, insurers can pay a broker no more than $725 for a new Medicare Advantage enrollment, compared with $130 for a standalone drug plan. Without a cap, that gap could grow.

If both changes go through, participating insurers could automatically enroll eligible customers, and brokers could have a stronger financial incentive to sell Medicare Advantage plans.Most of the rest would be steered by brokers with even more reason to sell Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare.

CMS is taking public comments for 60 days. The expected deadline is Jan. 19, 2027, at 5 p.m. Eastern. The choice between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage belongs to the person making it. It should not belong to whichever insurer happened to cover them at 64.