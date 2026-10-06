With less than a month from the midterm elections, President Trump announced that more than 20 million seniors would get a payment of “nearly $100” to help with their Medicare Part B premiums. The White House later said the actual amount of the one-time payment is $90 and will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund which was created in 2008 to improve traditional Medicare. The White House says it holds about $2 billion.

Congress had been planning to tap the fund later this year to help finance a modest Medicare pay increase for doctors and extend several health programs, including funding for community health centers and bonuses for doctors participating in certain alternative payment models. With the fund now being used for the $90 payments, lawmakers will have to find the money elsewhere or put those plans on hold.

Money is money and I am all for helping American seniors with their medical bills, but $90 won’t cover even half of one month’s premium. After a record increase this year, the standard Part B premium is $202.90

But what’s not in the announcement is far more important than what’s in it: Neither Trump nor CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz has said a word about clawing back the tens of billions of dollars Medicare overpays private insurers every year. Neither did any administration before them, at least not in a way that stuck. In 2026 alone, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) estimates Medicare will pay Medicare Advantage plans $76 billion more than it would spend on the same people in traditional Medicare.

So the $2 billion Trump plans to hand out is less than 3% of what insurers will collect in excess payments this year.

If the $76 billion troubles you then the bigger picture is going to be truly startling. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projects that if nothing changes, overpayments will total about $1.2 trillion through 2035. That is all money that big insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Humana get to keep. And it’s money that they don’t want to give up – again with taxpayers being stuck with the bill.

And seniors themselves pay part of that bill. CRFB estimates Medicare Advantage overpayments will add $230 billion to Part B premiums over the next decade. Those higher premiums are paid by everyone enrolled in Part B, including seniors in traditional Medicare who never signed up for a private Medicare Advantage plan.

What we called the “granny fly-in”

During my nearly 20 years in the health insurance business I had a front-row seat whenever Congress made noises about reining in what Medicare paid private plans. While I was VP at Cigna, I was on AHIP’s strategic communications advisory committee, which helped create PR and lobbying campaigns aimed at killing any proposed bill or regulation that threatened profits. One of our favorite tactics whenever the Medicare Advantage cash cow was in some jeopardy was what we privately called the “granny fly-in.”

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Here’s how it worked: Insurers recruited a small army of their Medicare Advantage enrollees to be industry foot soldiers. AHIP coordinated it all, bringing the seniors on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington and fanning them out across Capitol Hill, daring their members of Congress to touch their private MA plans. This tactic was effective because lawmakers didn’t see lobbyists, they saw grandmas who voted.

In the fall of 2007, House Democrats wanted to cut $54 billion from Medicare Advantage to help pay for expanding the Children’s Health Insurance Program. My old industry couldn’t let that happen so it flew about 400 seniors to Washington that October. AHIP and individual insurers paid for their travel, hotels and meals. They gathered for a lunchtime rally at a Capitol Hill hotel, then visited the offices of about 50 members of Congress.

House Republican leader John Boehner met with one group and even put out a press release accusing Democrats of targeting seniors with Medicare cuts. That was exactly the story the industry wanted told, making it well worth the money the industry had to spend on the grannys’ travel and lodging. The ROI, in other words, was huge, especially when you consider that it was tax dollars the industry had spent on the fly-in.

Simultaneously, AHIP launched a TV ad inside the Beltway featuring doctors asking Congress not to cut Medicare Advantage.

The same playbook, every time

The fly-ins were one tool in a kit the industry has used for nearly two decades. The tactics have changed with the technology – especially now with artificial intelligence – but the result almost never has.

The Coalition for Medicare Choices, which ran the 2013 and 2014 campaigns, was an AHIP astroturf creation. (Astroturf because it was fake grass roots.) One 2014 TV spot featured an older woman reminding lawmakers that seniors vote.

The work of that “coalition” and others like it even helped turn critics into champions of Medicare Advantage. Despite Sen. Al Franken taking to the Senate floor to praise cutting insurer overpayments in 2012, he was among 160 lawmakers the industry thanked a few months later for helping kill a cut. The Center for Public Integrity found those 160 lawmakers had taken more than $6.5 million from the health services industry over three election cycles. I wrote about it back then.

KFF Health News found that most of the record number of comments CMS received this year in response to a proposed modest increase in MA reimbursement matched a template posted by Medicare Advantage Majority, a group that doesn’t disclose its funders. I wrote about that campaign in March.

Here’s what went down. In January this year, I was delighted (and frankly surprised) to see that CMS under Dr. Oz was proposing not to give MA insurers a big bump in pay next year. But by April something had changed. The near-flat rate proposed just four months earlier had become a $13 billion increase. In 2026, the industry decided it didn’t need to fly-in any grannies, banking instead on the effectiveness of its Medicare Advantage Majority letter-generating operation.

Here is why it works

The industry wins these fights for three reasons, and none of them has to do with whether the overpayments are justified.

The overpayments hold up the business model. MedPAC found that without two factors, coding intensity and favorable selection, MA spending would be roughly comparable to traditional Medicare. (Healthcare Dive) The extra money is what pays for $0 premiums, dental and vision benefits, gym memberships and the marketing that sells them. Take it away and insurers can’t match traditional Medicare on price and perks. Wall Street won’t allow it. For-profit insurers answer to shareholders and the analysts who rate their stocks. A real cut means lower margins. Lower margins mean falling share prices. Executives whose pay is tied to those prices will spend whatever it takes (of our tax dollars) to prevent that. Seniors become the human shield. This is the genius of the strategy. Insurers don’t argue that they deserve the money. They argue that seniors will lose benefits. And they’re partly right. If the overpayments disappear, many of the extras that give MA its “advantage” over traditional Medicare will too. The industry has made seniors hostages to its own profit margins—and then deploys the hostages in various ways to plead for the ransom.

This is why both parties in Washington flinch when it comes to Medicare Advantage. Democrats wrote real cuts into the Affordable Care Act, only for the Obama administration to reverse proposed cuts in 2013 and 2014 under industry pressure. Republicans have been even friendlier. Just last month, House Ways and Means Republicans advanced a party-line bill that would change how MedPAC calculates overpayments in ways more favorable to insurers.

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Administrations have chipped away at the problem — the Biden administration’s risk-adjustment changes helped reduce MedPAC’s overpayment estimate from $84 billion in 2025 to $76 billion this year — but none has taken on the overpayments at their core. And when one tries to be a tad less generous with our money, as Dr. Oz’ CMS appeared to attempt in January, it can quickly back down by spring.

So far in the 2026 election cycle, the major health insurers and industry groups tracked by my nonprofit Center for Health & Democracy’s Health Insurance Influence Tracker have poured $11.9 million into congressional campaigns and related political action committees, including $5.7 million directly to sitting members of Congress. The money crosses party lines, flowing to Democratic and Republican leaders alike.

Breaking the spell

If the last 20 years prove anything, it’s that asking CMS to curtail wasteful spending on MA rarely works because the industry will only activate its playbook to get what it wants.

If we want change, here are a few places to start:

Make the cost visible to the people paying it. Most seniors in traditional Medicare have no idea they are subsidizing someone else’s private plan through higher Part B premiums. The administration could print that cost right on premium notices. I’d like to see a member of Congress propose they in a bill next year.

Take it out of CMS’s hands. The coding adjustment that contributor overpayments is stuck at the legal minimum of 5.9%. Congress could set it at the level the evidence supports, as the bipartisan No UPCODE Act would begin to do. AHIP has already said it opposes that bill.

Expose who pays for the “grassroots.” Require disclosure when an insurer or trade group funds a lobbying trip, a petition drive or a form-letter campaign aimed at federal regulators.

Stop letting insurers speak for seniors. Seniors in traditional Medicare, and the groups that represent them, need to show up in Washington, too (just not on the taxpayers’ dime).

Trump’s $90 checks will be forgotten by Thanksgiving, and the $76 billion will be paid again next year, and even more the year after that. I was part of the machine that ran the playbook to keep the cash cow well fed. That’s why I feel such an obligation to try to see it exposed and ripped apart.