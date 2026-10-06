HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Keith Frohreich's avatar
Keith Frohreich
Oct 6

My wife and I both got $90 direct deposit checks this morning. I call the bank and learned that there was no way to send it back. So I donated $180 to James Talarico, on behalf of Trump

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Lynne Morris's avatar
Lynne Morris
Oct 6

So? The health insurers control healthcare. Doctors did that. They could not or would not address their own out of control costs so they punted to third party, for profit entities to assume control of life-giving (and taking) services. This will not get better until a hard look is had at WHY costs are so high not just at how to distribute services.

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