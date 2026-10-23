HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
4dEdited

Nah.

We've been blowing the whistle on the unethical, amoral, violent, cruel denial-of-care harm-for-profit business model since 1987. We have 46 years of whistle blower testimony.

The commercial health insurance investment bank industry actively kills patients to generate corporate wealth and individual shareholder wealth.

Dr. Linda Peeno first testified before Congress on May 30, 1996. Since then, the scope and scale of the mass preventable harm and death has only accelerated via PxDx, nH Predict, algos, collusion, price-fixing, price-gouging, defrauding Medicare and Medicaid and more. None of these are victimless crimes.

From Columbia / HCA (Rick Scott and Bill Frist+ in the late 1990's to the current vile CEOs/CFOs and employees who work for these banks, the greed, disregard, violence and cruelty needs to stop.

Similar to the Catholic Church Corporation, we do not need more children reporting rape by priests, we need to prevent Catholic priests from continuing their cottage industry of harm and the cover up of it. These commercial health insurance investment bank executives, private equity allies and corporate hospital chain vultures do not care about Best Practice, Quality of Care or Do No Harm ethics.

It is time to enact Single Payer National Improved Medicare for All (H.R. 3069 / SB 1506) and end this era of violence. The commercial health insurance investment bank industry and their private equity torch & burn bad actor accomplices need to be stopped.

The obstruction of medical care is a crime in 50 states. Why is it now a trillion dollar industry?

We have blown the whistle. It's time for a Do No Harm ethics revolution and to stop celebrating this board room violence and these vile executives, quants, analysts and low level admins.

The industry and these people are indefensible. We simply will not rationalize or accept any aspect of this violent eco-system any longer.

Thankfully, legislation is moving forward in Pennsylvania now to hold them accountable for criminal aggravated assault every time they harm or kill a patient via denial-of-care harm-for-profit tools.

We will stop them.

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lynne gillooly's avatar
lynne gillooly
4d

I have been noticing Trump's big push to go after fraud led by VP Vance. It seems like they go after the little people. They claimed 760,000 people were fraudsters who applied for the ACA. Many of them were deemed frauds because they didn't make at least 15k/ year and should have applied for Medicaid. Some made 65k/yr and their application said they would make 50k/yr so those fraudsters were banished. Meanwhile the private insurance industry is over charging the Government many BILLIONS of dollars. What a joke!

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