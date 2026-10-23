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This week, standing alongside YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose video alleging fraud at Minnesota child care centers attracted national attention after being amplified by the White House, President Donald Trump put whistleblowers in the national spotlight with his announcement of a new program to reward Americans who expose fraud with a 1% share of the money recovered.

This is good news from a White House that has historically had a sordid past with whistleblowers and “leakers” who have exposed information Washington would rather keep private. And while that is true, it’s important to note that this hostility isn’t unique to Trump. Previous administrations have also pursued people who exposed government secrets.

But if the president wants more Americans to expose wrongdoing, I’m all for it and I have a few suggestions about where they should start.

I’d love to have the resources to do some of the shoe-leather investigating Shirley has made famous. My colleagues and I at the Center for Health & Democracy have identified thousands of entities in UnitedHealth Group’s sprawling corporate empire through our Sunlight Report. Imagine what we might learn by showing up at some of those addresses (like UnitedHealth Group’s LHCG LXXXIX, LLC based in West Virginia or ASV-HOPCo-SCA Cornerstone, LLC based in Florida) and asking a few questions. Or visiting CVS specialty pharmacies to learn more about how they operate, or taking a closer look at the health care practices that Humana acquired in Florida’s The Villages retirement community. A little old-fashioned, door-to-door reporting could be quite revealing.

Of course, investigative reporting and whistleblowing aren’t necessarily the same thing. And Trump’s announcement offers a good opportunity to explain a distinction I’ve been making for years.

Whistleblowers and The False Claims Act

People have called me a whistleblower ever since I left my job as a health insurance executive and testified on Capitol Hill about the industry’s practices.

I get why. I spent nearly two decades in the insurance business, including time at Humana and serving as Cigna’s head of corporate communications. But I’ve often been reluctant to call myself a whistleblower, at least in the legal sense associated with exposing fraud against the government.

My disclosures weren’t part of a lawsuit alleging that my former employer had defrauded taxpayers; I didn’t file a case under the False Claims Act; and I didn’t stand to collect a financial reward for coming forward.

That doesn’t mean someone has to file a lawsuit to be considered a whistleblower. People can expose wrongdoing through many different channels, including speaking to regulators, Congress or journalists. But there’s a particular kind of whistleblower whose work has been instrumental in uncovering fraud in health care, and whose legal standing is different from mine.

The False Claims Act, a federal law with roots dating back to the Civil War, allows private individuals with evidence of fraud against the government to bring lawsuits on its behalf. These are known as qui tam cases, and the individuals who bring them are called relators. When those cases succeed, whistleblowers can receive between 15% and 30% of the money recovered, depending on whether the government intervenes and other circumstances. Which, by my math, is a lot more than the 1% Trump announced.

And we don’t have to look far to see how effective the False Claims Act can be.

In January, Kaiser Permanente affiliates agreed to pay $556 million to resolve allegations that they submitted invalid diagnosis codes for Medicare Advantage enrollees to obtain higher payments from the federal government. Two former Kaiser employees, Ronda Osinek and Dr. James Taylor, brought whistleblower lawsuits that helped expose the alleged misconduct. Their share of the settlement was $95 million. The allegations were resolved without a determination of liability, but the case illustrates the enormous value of insiders willing to come forward.

UnitedHealth Group faced similar scrutiny when Benjamin Poehling, a former UnitedHealth finance director, filed a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging that the company improperly inflated Medicare Advantage payments by manipulating patient diagnosis information. The Justice Department later joined parts of the litigation and UnitedHealth has contested the allegations.

These are the kinds of people I think of when I talk about whistleblowers in the context of the False Claims Act.

Whistleblowers can lose their jobs, face retaliation and spend years fighting companies with battalions of lawyers. The False Claims Act provides legal protections against certain forms of retaliation, but that doesn’t make coming forward easy.

I made my disclosures because I believed Americans deserved to know how their health insurance companies operate. I don’t regret that decision for a moment. But I wasn’t a False Claims Act relator, and I have enormous respect for those who take that route. We need more of them.

Health Insurance Industry = a Would-Be Whistleblower-Rich Environment

Shirley’s videos alleged that Minnesota child care centers had received approximately $111 million in public funds under suspicious circumstances. His allegations attracted enormous attention, although that figure has not been established as an amount of proven fraud, and state inspections disputed important elements of his reporting. Nonetheless, $111 million is a lot of money and should be clawed back if Shirley’s reporting is factual.

But consider the scale of the money flowing through America’s private health insurance companies.

Medicare Advantage According to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, an independent agency that advises Congress, the federal government is projected to overpay Medicare Advantage insurers by $76 billion in 2026.

That’s $76 billion in overpayments (tax dollars that health insurers can keep for themselves) in 2026 alone, and are projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2035.

To be clear, those overpayments are not all fraud. Some practices that generate excessive payments may be perfectly legal under current rules. But the enormous sums involved should raise an obvious question: What else might insiders know about how these companies maximize the money they collect from taxpayers?

What happens behind closed doors when executives discuss how to increase Medicare Advantage payments? How are diagnoses collected, reviewed and submitted? Are employees ever pressured to make patients appear sicker on paper than they really are? And what happens when someone inside the company raises concerns?

Prior authorization The Medicare Advantage-overpayments is just one sliver of the issues that deserve a closer look. Consider prior authorization, the process insurers use to decide whether they will pay for medical care a patient’s own doctor has recommended. Doctors upon doctors have told me stories about patients waiting for treatment while insurers demand more paperwork, impose additional reviews or deny requests outright.

Sometimes those denials lead to what the industry calls a peer-to-peer review, in which a treating physician must defend a medical decision to another doctor working for or on behalf of the insurer – which is an often absurd situation.

Let’s say it’s you on the examination table, your doctor reviewed your medical history and determined that you need surgery. But before you can get that care, your doctor must convince another physician, working for or on behalf of your insurance company, that the procedure is medically necessary. The physician at your insurer has never met you, never laid hands on you and only knows your eye color because of your health chart – yet has the power to dictate whether you get the care your own doctor says you need.

Who establishes the criteria used in those reviews? What pressures do these insurance company physicians face? Are they evaluated on how much care they approve or deny? And how often do internal company policies take precedence over a patient’s medical needs?

The same goes for the algorithms insurers increasingly use to process claims, review medical necessity and influence coverage decisions. We need to know who designs these systems, how they are evaluated, what executives know about their shortcomings and whether financial considerations influence their use.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers Then there are the enormous pharmacy benefit managers, which help determine how much Americans pay for prescription drugs while operating within increasingly complicated corporate structures.

UnitedHealth owns Optum Rx, CVS (which owns Aetna) owns Caremark, and Cigna owns Express Scripts. These companies occupy powerful positions between drug manufacturers, pharmacies, health plans and patients. How are decisions made about which drugs patients can access? What happens inside negotiations over rebates and other payments? Are patients being steered toward businesses owned by the same corporate parent, and what financial incentives drive those decisions?

Not every questionable business practice is illegal. Not every denial is fraudulent. But that doesn’t mean the public should be kept in the dark about how these decisions are made. In a technical sense, that’s the type of whistleblower I am.

Whistleblowing is a Bipartisan Cause

Exposing fraud and abuse, wherever they occur, should be a national priority regardless of the politics of the people or corporations involved. A dollar improperly taken from Medicare is no less important than a dollar stolen from a child care program. And the public deserves to know about harmful corporate practices even when they don’t meet the legal definition of fraud.

I spent years inside the health insurance industry and I know how carefully these companies manage their public image and how much of their business remains hidden from the people who depend on them. There are thousands of employees who know things the public doesn’t – whether it’s illegal conduct or perfectly legal conduct that is just deeply troubling.

What I want folks to know is that you don’t need to wait for a presidential 1%-reward program. The False Claims Act has been around for more than 160 years, and the Kaiser case shows just how consequential (and financially advantageous) it can be for would-be whistleblowers. But no matter how advantageous, coming forward takes courage, and anyone considering a legal whistleblower claim should seek qualified legal advice before disclosing protected information.

Imagine the country we could be if even a handful of insiders decided that protecting patients and taxpayers mattered more than protecting corporate secrets. Because if we’re serious about following taxpayers’ money, we shouldn’t stop at the neighborhood day care center highlighted in a YouTube video. We should follow it all the way into the executive suites of America’s biggest health insurance companies.