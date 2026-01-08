Trump Plans Meeting With Health Insurance Executives
The President says he’ll meet with health insurers as the 24 million people who buy coverage through the ACA marketplaces are now facing premium hikes large enough to push them out of coverage.
President Donald Trump says he plans to sit down with leaders of the nation’s largest health insurance companies “in a few days,” a meeting he framed as an effort to pressure insurers to lower prices.
Speaking to House Republicans this week, Trump said he would meet with representatives from “all: 14 companies,” signaling a direct engagement with an industry Republicans in Washington have begun to attack as greedy and abusive (although it’s not clear what he means by “all 14”; seven giant for-profit insurers dominate the industry but there are many others across the country).
The meeting comes on the heels of millions of Americans suddenly having to pay thousands more in premiums than they did last year because the Republican-led Congress allowed COVID-era Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies (in the form of tax credits) to expire at the end of 2025.
Trump has blamed insurers for rising costs and has suggested that the ACA will “repeal itself” as people drop coverage — and that Washington should give money directly to individuals to buy insurance, without detailing how much or how that would work.
That idea has largely taken shape as a renewed push for expanding the use of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). And this is where Trump’s rhetoric about taking on “BIG” and “money sucking” insurers collides with policy reality. That’s because HSAs do not take a pound of flesh out of the health insurance industry – it just gives health insurers another bite at the apple. And giving money “directly” to people rather than through tax credits solves no problem in the first place because people would still have to put it toward buying a plan from those same money-sucking companies.
In addition, HSAs must be paired with high-deductible health plans — products overwhelmingly sold by the very insurers Trump says he wants to rein in. That means insurers can continue charging high premiums, while also shifting even more costs onto patients through large deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses. The savings accounts themselves would become an enhanced source of revenue for insurers that operate HSAs (like UnitedHealth Group’s OptumBank — the largest HSA custodian in the country) by generating fees, investment income and data for their financial subsidiaries.
The average premium for subsidized ACA plans is projected to rise to $1,904 this year, up from $888 in 2025, according to KFF. HSAs do nothing to address the core drivers of those cost increases. They do not cap premiums. They do not reduce deductibles. And they do not protect families who lack spare cash to “save” for care they already cannot afford.
For years health insurers have been allowed to collect ever-increasing premiums while offloading more and more costs onto patients with impunity, which helped them amass $543.4 billion in profits between 2014 and 2024 alone. Trump’s upcoming meeting could be an opportunity for him to meaningfully confront those practices head-on. Will he do it? We’ll see.
"And giving money “directly” to people rather than through tax credits solves no problem in the first place because people would still have to put it toward buying a plan from those same money-sucking companies." misses the reality that insurers are middlemen. That is it, and that is all. The practice of paying an insurance company to manage healthcare is ridiculous and should never have happened in the first place. If patients are able to negotiate directly with the help of a Direct Primary Care physician, the actual cost of care is a tiny fraction of the premiums and nebulous charging scams insurers utilize to obscure care and maintain their position.
The only way to pressure big insurance to give the service they actual are suppose to provide by giving affordable healthplans is to make them non profit. Stop all Medicare and Medicaid contracts to profit driven insurance and check their networks. If they don’t have enough providers in network with their plans, example those ghost networks they all have than they really don’t have an insurance network. Their contracts should be terminated. People’s health should not be a mechanism for anyone to get rich. This invites insurance companies to do unethical behavior even if no one wants to acknowledged that it is going on such as UHC targeted diagnosis list. 124 diagnosis that are escalated for medical necessity review even if they meet the medical necessity criteria.