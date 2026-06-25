HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Bonnette, MD's avatar
Jim Bonnette, MD
7h

Useless plans and no power for the “consumer” to “negotiate” the price of anything. These plans are a scam

Reply
Share
Patrick J. Pine's avatar
Patrick J. Pine
8h

And too many still push the idea of "consumer choice" - when most do not know what it is they are "choosing" - how do they know which drug, in what strength, and what equivalent options there are - it is not like going to the grocery store and choosing between three different loaves of white bread. That ties into the whole - consumers will be better 'shoppers" myth - if we just give them cash. The proposals to give everyone a thousand or two thousand dollars a year for health care will be wiped out by an ambulance trip and ER charges.

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture