HEALTH CARE un-covered

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
1hEdited

Let’s save trillions of dollars every decade with M4A Acts and that will be solely in administrative costs. As traditional Medicare is operated at 2.3 percent overhead. No need for redundant functions for each individual corporation, marketing costs, multi million dollar salaries and profit.

Deb Hornstra's avatar
Deb Hornstra
1h

I cannot like this article for all the fawning over Obamacare. Wanna know what O-care did for me? Made me uninsured from ages 50-65. Yep, that's what it did to self-employed older people in the expensive states. Before O-care I had a nice BCBS policy that cost $325/month with a $1,250 deductible. But my policy was considered "junk" by Obama because it didn't cover mental health. I DID NOT CARE. I was more than willing to pay for any mental health treatment out of pocket to have coverage in case of serious illness. I could afford this policy and it gave me peace of mind.

After O-care I was supposed to pay $1,400/month with a $6,250 deductible. I went uninsured (excuse me, "self pay") instead. For fifteen years, all I wanted was my JUNK POLICY back. I thank GOD for keeping me healthy all those years, because no human had anything to do with it. Obamacare supporters tried their best to kill me, but alas, I lived and now I'm on traditional Medicare with my Part B and D premiums paid by New Jersey (THANK YOU Jersey!)

Every benefit you state from Obamacare could have been passed into law without the entire disgusting MANDATE forcing you to pay insurance companies and actually using the IRS to FINE YOU if you're not rich enough to pay them their extortionate fees. And some of these benefits are stupid in the extreme. Who benefits from letting 26-year-old "children" stay on their parents' insurance policies? VERY VERY rich people whose 26-year-olds are still not supporting themselves and who actually HAVE insurance they can use to cover their kids. I couldn't insure MY 20-something children because I myself could not afford insurance. But there I was, being FINED so my meager funds could be used to subsidize the spoiled brat children of the ultrawealthy. GET A JOB, you 26-year-old basement dweller

I am DONE with any defense of Obamacare. Trump is not "sorta" right about this. He is absolutely right that Obamacare was nothing but a transfer of wealth from poor people to the grotesquely immoral health insurers, with the blessing of our unimaginably corrupt government. And what, you really BELIEVE the insurers didn't want it? That was all an act! They were LOVIN' it! But they had to act like it would be bad for them to get people on board with it. It was a total scam, as their ever-increasing profits clearly show.

