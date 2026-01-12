HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Fake Smile's avatar
Dr. Fake Smile
4dEdited

Thank you David Himmel. I did not realize that about TPAs’ 30% grift on recoupement and out of network claims. TPA’s are scams that cheat everyone-patients, employers and doctors.

These are another link in the vertical chain of INSCOs’ chokehold on the American healthcare economy.

We need a new term for them: they’re not even about insurance anymore. They’re just financial institutions.

Break them up.

Reply
Share
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
4d

Brilliant examples of our health insurance industry. Thank you David Himmel

We have 7 additional co-sponsors of Medicare For ALL acts.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture