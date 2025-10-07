With a rare disease, everyday life means living on the edge of denial. For most families, after-school means catching up and unwinding. Instead, my mom spends her time on the phone with insurance companies, ready for battle, making sure doctors’ paperwork arrives, tracking down pre-approvals that always seem to disappear, and begging robots to let her speak to a real person. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve sat next to her while she pleads, “Representative, please,” hoping someone, somewhere, will help us get the care I need.

When you’re healthy, you might see insurance as a tedious but dependable safety net. For rare disease patients, the truth is harsher: we wish inconvenience was the worst of it. In reality, we’re systematically excluded by a process that was not designed for people like us. It’s a failure built into the very structure of American health care.

Not So Rare: 1 in 10

Contrary to what the name suggests, rare diseases are anything but rare. In the U.S., one in ten people, about 34 million Americans, live with a rare disease. That’s more than the entire population of Texas. If all rare disease patients formed our own state, we’d be the second largest in the country. Yet, we’re treated like outliers, an afterthought to pharma, biotech, and government health agencies, and barely a footnote in medical school curricula.

When executives and policymakers dismiss the rare disease community as “too niche,” they’re ignoring a massive, untapped population whose needs, if addressed, would transform not just lives but the economics of health care itself. We aren’t small. We are simply scattered, and the system takes advantage of that invisibility.

A System That Excludes by Design

Health insurance in America runs on patterns and checklists. For those of us with rare diseases, our medical journeys don’t match the templates insurers rely on. My disease, fibro-adipose vascular anomaly (FAVA), for example, is so obscure that spellcheck greets it with a squiggly red line and a shrug. With so little recognition, my doctors and I must be detectives and advocates, building evidence and drafting marathon justifications for basic care. The medical literature is no help either. Not until 2020 did FAVA make its textbook debut, courtesy of my doctor. And yet some days, it feels like explaining my illness takes more energy than living with it.

The Evidence Black Hole

Insurance companies claim their decisions are based on evidence, including randomized controlled trials, population data, and FDA approvals. That might work for common conditions, but for rare diseases, it’s a dead end. Nearly 95% of rare diseases have no FDA-approved treatment, and for many, there are only a handful - or sometimes even fewer - of published case studies describing the disease itself. With so little research or precedent, insurers often don’t even recognize these conditions in their systems.

All too often, my doctors have submitted requests for tests, imaging, or treatments, only to be met with the same response from insurance: “Where’s the data?” But for people like me, there is no data, just a mountain of red tape. My claims aren’t denied because they’re unsafe or unreasonable, but simply because my disease doesn’t appear on their radar. Without published studies to point to, all we have is my doctors’ best judgment and a hope that someone at the insurance company will listen. Too often, that hope is misplaced. In the world of insurance, “rare” is treated as “experimental,” no matter how clear-cut the need.

But evidence isn’t the only barrier. Insurance decisions are also shaped by cost concerns, rigid policy limits, and internal guidelines, most of which are written for the “average” patient, not someone with an ultra-rare diagnosis. In the FAVA community, for instance, with so few options available, doctors often reach for an off-label immunosuppressant to decrease the pain to tolerable levels. Most of us get it covered by insurance, but the drug doesn’t work for everyone, and the side effects can be brutal. I know this firsthand, after years of taking it. There’s another off-label drug with potentially higher efficacy and lower toxicity, but insurance routinely denies it. Why? Because we already have access to the less effective, harsher option. For rare patients, it’s policy over progress, every time.

No Standard Pathway

There’s a myth that insurance denials are predictable and fixable if you just complete the right forms. In reality, the system is often stacked against rare disease patients, no matter how perfect your paperwork. There is no standard checklist, no clear rules, and no guarantee that even the best-prepared claim will succeed.

Take my community: The only FDA-approved drug for my condition, Vijoice, costs $32,500 a month and often requires proof of a PIK3CA mutation for coverage. So we try to get a biopsy, but insurance sometimes refuses to cover the testing. Even when testing is covered, results are frequently inconclusive since the mutation is so scarce in the tissue. This traps patients in a loop: no positive test, no coverage for treatment; no coverage for testing, no positive test. The process isn’t just tedious, it’s chaotic. Rare disease families have become experts in administrative whack-a-mole, chasing moving targets while our health hangs in the balance.

The Price of Rare

For rare disease patients, the cost of medical care goes far beyond the usual bills for doctor visits, surgeries, or medications. Insurance, though, rarely acknowledges this reality. Anything outside the standard script is written off as “not medically necessary.” But for us, these so-called “non-essentials” are part of survival.

Take travel, for example. In the FAVA community, expert care isn’t just a preference. It’s a necessity. There are so few doctors who truly understand our condition that staying local isn’t realistic. Settling for a nearby provider unfamiliar with FAVA rarely ends well. We might leave with the wrong diagnosis, a treatment that makes no difference, or, at worst, a new problem. That means plane tickets, hotel rooms, and extra time off work, all for the chance to see someone qualified. Insurance makes these expenses our problem, arguing we can just go to a local doctor, as if proximity equals expertise. It doesn’t take long for those costs to add up.

These uncovered expenses aren’t just numbers on a receipt. They shape how we live each day. Families cut back on essentials, take out loans, or skip care altogether because of costs insurance won’t touch. For rare disease families, the real struggle isn’t just the medical diagnosis. It’s navigating a system that treats our survival costs as extras, when for us, they’re the basics.

Invisibility in Policy and Executive Decisions

Perhaps most exasperating is the persistent invisibility of rare disease needs in policy and executive decision-making. The architects of our health care system, policymakers, agency executives, and insurance leaders have operated with a blueprint that assumes every patient fits a standard mold, neglecting the realities of millions living with rare and ultra-rare diagnoses. Executives, policymakers, and even most clinicians are rarely trained in rare disease complexity, leaving them unprepared to meet our needs. Instead of integrating rare disease complexity into system design, policy frameworks default to what is most easily managed or measured. As a result, every time rare patients encounter a new administrator, insurer, or case manager, we must start from scratch, painstakingly educating them on the nuances of our diagnoses. This reality stems from policies built for the “average” patient, leaving those with rare diseases perpetually on the outside. This is not the fault of frontline clinicians, who are often just as constrained by the system’s blind spots as the patients they treat.

For our community, being invisible can be the difference between seizing a fleeting treatment opportunity and watching it slip away; sometimes, quite literally, the difference between life and death. A six-month delay, a misrouted form, or a policy gap can mean irreversible progression of disease. Spread that risk across the tens of millions in America with rare conditions, and you begin to understand the stakes.

Time for Change

My family, like millions of others, keeps fighting because we have no other choice. But this fight shouldn’t be necessary. We need a health care system where being rare doesn’t mean being left behind. It’s time for policymakers and executives to understand that “edge cases” aren’t rare at all when you add us together. It is not enough to build systems for the majority; true progress means building systems that see, understand, and include those at the margins. We need new systems for prior authorization and a complete overhaul of how executives are educated about rare diseases. In my next piece, I’ll lay out the solutions, because after years of being told to wait, rare disease families can’t wait any longer.