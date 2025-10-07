HEALTH CARE un-covered

Mary Anne Simpson
4h

This hits all my buttons. My son-in-law has EGPA. Not as rare but each form of it is different, and the doctors who understand it and few and far between. He flew across country on his dime to get care. Then started the denials.And sometimes he would be approved for one that didn't work only to be denied a cheaper drug that did work. Insurance needs an overhaul, the companies are only in it for the money

Jack
4h

Wow. You note: "... Nearly 95% of rare diseases have no FDA-approved treatment ..."

So, if there is no approved treatment, I'm guessing that insurance contract language limits reimbursement to treatment that is medically necessary, and not investigational or experimental (unless specifically covered under an approved Clinical Trial).

So, no surprise that they would reject treatment recommendations in prior authorization, and reject post-treatment claims because insurance coverage is a contract, not an entitlement, and it defines what is covered and what is rejected, and demands a premium based on contract provisions.

Your experience suggests those with rare diseases need a different medical delivery system.

