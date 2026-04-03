HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
3d

Not enough. We need single-payer universal healthcare, and the government contracts the price with the pharmaceutical companies.

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5 replies
Stuart Miller's avatar
Stuart Miller
3d

Keep Digging guys, this is great work and needs more exposure.

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