If you want to understand why prescription drugs cost so much in America, you need to understand a little-known company called Ascent Health Services. Most Americans have never heard of it. That’s by design.

Ascent is a group purchasing organization (GPO), created in 2019 by Cigna’s subsidiary Express Scripts (a few months after Connecticut-based Cigna bought Express Scripts for $67 billion in December 2018) that is headquartered in a small town in Switzerland. As we’ve reported, Express Scripts contributes far more to revenues and profits at Cigna – which before 2018 was primarily a health insurer and health benefits administrator for employers and unions – than the division that operates the company’s health plans. It sits at the center of the federal racketeering lawsuit I wrote about last week – as well as the Federal Trade Commission enforcement action that Cigna settled in February – and a growing body of evidence that the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers have spent the last several years constructing elaborate offshore structures to hide revenue from their own clients.

What’s a GPO?

To understand Ascent, you first need to understand what a group purchasing organization does — or is supposed to do. GPOs were around when I was in the industry, but they were most common in hospital supply chains. They were created to pool the purchasing power of many buyers to negotiate better prices from suppliers. Hospitals use GPOs to get lower prices on everything from surgical gloves to MRI machines. And as the story goes – in theory, anyway – the savings get passed down the chain and everyone benefits.

That’s the stated rationale for PBM-owned GPOs. PBMs consolidate the purchasing strength of many health plans, then use that weight to negotiate rebates and discounts from pharmaceutical manufacturers in exchange for favorable formulary placement. The GPO collects fees from manufacturers for these services. In theory, those savings flow downstream. But, in practice, it hasn’t worked out that way.

The Birth of Ascent

Express Scripts and a co-founder launched Ascent in 2019 and headquartered it in Shaffhausen, Switzerland. It is also domiciled as an LLC in Delaware, and Kroger and Prime Therapeutics hold ownership stakes alongside Cigna’s Evernorth division. Over time, its reach expanded considerably. Ascent’s clients grew to include Express Scripts, Cigna, Kroger, Prime Therapeutics, and Humana Commercial — meaning it now touches a vast swath of the American prescription drug market. The fourth- and sixth-largest PBMs — Humana Pharmacy Solutions and Prime Therapeutics, owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans — also use Ascent to aggregate rebate negotiations. That should give you a sense of the immense market share Ascent has grabbed in just seven years.

So, why is Ascent based in Switzerland and not in Bloomfield, Connecticut, where its parent is based (and where I used to work) – or some other town in the U.S. that could use a few high-paying jobs? Cigna’s executives have never given a fully satisfying answer to that question. The most candid assessment came from industry analyst Adam Fein of Drug Channels, who identified two motivations when Ascent launched: tax efficiency through transfer pricing and rebate accounting using Switzerland’s lower corporate tax rate, and the ability to collect GPO administrative fees.

The second motive — the ability to collect GPO administrative fees — gets to the core of what makes Ascent so consequential, and so controversial.

The GPO Safe Harbor Loophole

PBM contracts with employers and unions typically require that rebates received from drug manufacturers be passed through to the client — all or most of them. For years, reformers in Congress and the FTC have pushed to strengthen and enforce those passthrough requirements.

While multiple regulatory and legislative proposals would prohibit manufacturers from paying PBMs administrative service fees based on a percentage of sales or drug list prices, there is no parallel effort to alter GPO safe harbor rules. GPOs are compensated via manufacturer-paid administrative fees typically computed as a percentage of the purchase price.

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Rebate reform doesn’t touch GPO fees. If you can reclassify what used to be a rebate as a GPO “administrative fee,” you’ve moved the money to a different bucket — one your clients can’t claim, one regulators haven’t regulated, and one that, if it sits offshore, they can’t easily scrutinize.

Manufacturers paid an estimated $7.6 billion in these fees to rebate aggregators in 2022 alone.

Two of the three big PBM GPOs are located in Europe, where they can avoid scrutiny and oversight by U.S. lawmakers and regulators.

What Ascent Actually Does

As the House Oversight Committee explained it, Ascent was created to evade transparency and oversight in the United States, and appears to be yet another example of institutional intent at opacity and avoidance of oversight.

An investigative report by Hunterbrook Media found something remarkable when reporters visited the offices of these three GPOs: very little human activity. According to financial records, lawsuits, and dozens of interviews, Ascent, Zinc, and Emisar may be among the most lucrative companies in the world relative to their size, bringing in tens of billions of dollars for their parent conglomerates while employing very few people. Kent Rogers, who helped create Emisar while senior vice president at UnitedHealth’s Optum and who is now president of Elevance Health’s PBM, CarelonRx, was quoted in the Hunterbrook story as saying that PBM GPOs bring in “tens of millions, if not close to $100 million, per employee.”

Ascent’s Peers: Zinc and Emisar

Cigna was first, but the other two big PBMs followed quickly. In 2020, CVS Caremark formed the GPO called Zinc Health Services. And in 2021, OptumRx formed Emisar Pharma Services, based in Ireland. Zinc is U.S.-based, while Emisar — like Ascent — chose a low-tax European jurisdiction as its home.

Zinc is headquartered, as revealed in a lawsuit, in a single empty suite in an office building outside Bloomington, Minnesota. A reporter who visited described it as looking “like a caricature of a front.”

The three companies share certain characteristics: limited transparency, fees paid by drug manufacturers, and a structure that keeps their finances opaque to the plan sponsors — employers, unions, government agencies — whose drug spending ultimately funds them.

A Revealing Federal Audit

We don’t have to speculate about whether Ascent caused harm to clients. There’s a documented case. In March 2024, an Inspector General of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management released a report on Express Scripts’ provision of prescription drug benefits to 200,000 postal workers and retirees. The audit revealed that Express Scripts had overcharged the postal workers’ health plan by $45 million over five years. The largest chunk — nearly $16 million — was in rebates retained by Ascent, despite the fact that the Express Scripts contract required 100% passthrough of rebates.

What the FTC Settlement Required

The February 2026 FTC settlement — reached just days before the racketeering class action was filed — is itself an indictment of how Ascent operated. The settlement requires Cigna’s Express Scripts to eliminate spread pricing, decouple rebates and fees from the list price of drugs, require Ascent to relocate from Switzerland to the U.S., and submit to FTC monitoring for 10 years.

The requirement that Ascent be “reshored” to the United States is telling. The FTC clearly concluded that its Swiss domicile served a purpose that had nothing to do with serving American patients.

And Ascent Is Just the Beginning

Since I first started writing this, the story got even bigger.

On March 19, BLB&G filed a second racketeering class action — this one against CaremarkPCS and its parent CVS Health, in U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. The plaintiff is the Roofers’ Union Welfare Trust Fund, Local 11 of the Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers. The allegations track almost exactly with the Express Scripts case: CVS, the plaintiffs claim, used its GPO, Zinc, to collect billions in kickbacks from drug manufacturers in exchange for formulary access, disguising the payments as fees rather than rebates owed to clients.

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As the union’s chairman, Gary Menzel, put it: “Caremark promised to prioritize health care cost savings for our members but instead took billions in kickbacks to line their pockets. It’s a sad day in the American health care system.” A former CaremarkPCS executive cited in the complaint cut through the complexity with striking directness: the payments flowing through Zinc were “all transactional money flowing through contracts… it was access to the formularies.” BLB&G counsel Peter Russell said the major PBMs “followed the same playbook to defraud their customers.”

Ascent, Zinc, Emisar — three different names, three different countries, one common scheme. And the people being harmed are the same in many cases: union members and working people whose health funds were promised full rebate passthroughs and allegedly got something very different.

The Law Steps In

The private class actions against Express Scripts and Caremark aren’t the only legal pressure building on the GPO system. On March 30, a federal judge in Rhode Island declined to dismiss a suit brought by the state of Rhode Island itself against all three of the Big Three PBMs — Express Scripts, Optum Rx and CaremarkPCS — along with their GPO affiliates: Ascent, Emisar, and Zinc.

The state sued under the federal Deceptive Trade Practices Act, alleging the PBMs inflated prescription drug prices, misled consumers about how they affect drug pricing, and used formulary placement as leverage to extract rebate payments from manufacturers. The PBMs moved to dismiss, arguing the court lacked jurisdiction and that Rhode Island had failed to state a viable claim.

U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose rejected that motion. In her memorandum and order, she wrote that the defendants are alleged to use their “opaque contractual relationships” with various actors in the prescription drug chain “to maximize profit.” Then she added something that should send a chill through every PBM executive reading it:

“This case is of the kind that is best resolved after discovery, after all secrets are revealed, and everyone involved has the benefit of transparency.”

That’s a federal judge telling the three largest PBMs in America — and their offshore GPO affiliates — that the opacity they’ve built their business model around is about to be scrutinized in open court, with all their secrets revealed. (You can be sure the insurance conglomerates will continue to try to keep the state of Rhode Island’s lawsuit from going to trial, and if they can’t stop it they’ll try to settle to avoid discovery and having to disclose their secrets. I know this from many years of working with Cigna’s many lawyers on many profit-threatening lawsuits.)

CVS declined to comment on the ruling. The other defendants could not immediately be reached.

What It Means

The creation of Ascent — and its counterparts Zinc and Emisar — represents something important about how the PBM industry evolved over the last decade. Each of the three dominant PBMs, after being acquired by a major insurer, looked at the existing rebate reform landscape and built an offshore structure designed to stay one step ahead of regulation. They called it innovation. Critics called it something else.

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The racketeering lawsuits now pending against both Express Scripts and Caremark go further, alleging that these GPOs weren’t just regulatory hedges — they were active instruments of fraud against the clients the PBMs were contractually obligated to serve. The federal courts will ultimately decide whether that’s true.

But the basic facts are no longer in dispute: Ascent was created in Switzerland, not because Switzerland has anything special to do with American prescription drugs, but because doing business offshore made it harder for American regulators, lawmakers, and plan sponsors to see what was happening to their money.