The Wall Street Chameleon: Big Insurance at an Inflection Point | EP 1

In the debut episode of the HEALTH CARE un-covered Show, we examine what may be an inflection point in the health insurance reform debate.



Over the past few decades, health insurers have transformed into Wall Street–controlled conglomerates and vertically integrated behemoths that have embedded themselves in the pharmacy supply chain, physician practices and nearly every corner of American health care. But as their power has grown, so has public frustration.



Polls show Americans are increasingly fed up with rising costs, prior authorization hurdles and corporate profits. And in Washington, lawmakers are starting to take notice.



We speak with pollster Madeline Conway of Impact Research about what voters are signaling and why the political winds may be shifting. We also break down key moments from recent Energy & Commerce and Ways & Means committee hearings where Big Insurance executives were called to account on Capitol Hill.

You can also tune in here: