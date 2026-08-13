HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
1d

Save Our VA

Vets Say No Privatization-VA Best Care Anywhere

Of course, the real problem is for profit, private & commercial health insurance industry. Thank you for this information as it proves the corruption of this industry.

Abdul EL-Sayed & Micah Johnson wrote the book MEDICARE FOR ALL

A Citizen’s Guide.

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
1d

We currently aren't meeting veterans' mental health treatment needs. Yet, we are traumatizing sailors who are stranded on board ships without adequate food and in unsanitary conditions, who want to jump from a height of 60 stories overboard, and who will likely need mental health care when they return.

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