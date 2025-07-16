HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Newman's avatar
Jim Newman
8h

An excellent report. I appreciate the invitation to read the full result in the Sunlight report, and to provide my opinion of its content, but realistically I am neither qualified to interpret the figures and charts found therein, or have the time to do so. What I would appreciate instead, is some guidance on how to go about raising this issue to the correct decision makers in government and to elected officials at both the state and federal level demanding action. That I can do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lori's avatar
Lori
2h

This was an eye-opening piece. Thank you not only for the article but for all the work that went into it.

What I find ironic is that while Americans are opposed to a single-payor healthcare system, with Unitedhealth Group that's what we're increasingly getting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture