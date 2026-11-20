An invitation landed in my inbox last week for a webinar called “Optimizing the Affordability Journey.” It’s sponsored by a company called CoverMyMeds and hosted by BioXconomy, a trade publication for the biopharmaceutical industry. The pitch was aimed at drug company brand teams, not patients. “Patients are walking away at the pharmacy counter,” it warned. When affordability support isn’t built into the pharmacy workflow, the invitation said, abandonment jumped 10 points and filled prescriptions dropped more than 20%.

If you’ve heard of CoverMyMeds at all, you probably think of it as a handy piece of software your doctor’s office uses to get prior authorization requests to your insurer. That’s how it started. A pharmacist named Sam Rajan and his business partner Matt Scantland founded it in Ohio in 2008 to automate prescription drug approvals. Nine years later McKesson bought it for about $1.1 billion, with up to $300 million more if it hit performance targets.

McKesson is the country’s largest drug distributor. Its revenue in the fiscal year that ended in March was $403 billion. The McKesson business that includes CoverMyMeds, which it calls Prescription Technology Solutions, brought in about $5.8 billion and more than $1 billion in adjusted operating profit. McKesson credited that growth to “higher demand for access solutions.”

“Access solutions” are products that help patients, doctors and drugmakers get around obstacles insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers put between patients and their medications. Demand for them is growing because the obstacles keep growing.

CoverMyMeds is just one of countless companies that make up the vast middle layer of American health care. I want to use it to show how big that layer has become, how much of it is owned by giant corporations, and why most of it would vanish in a simpler system.

What Rube Goldberg would make of it

Rube Goldberg earned an engineering degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 1904 and went to work for San Francisco’s water and sewer department. He soon quit to draw cartoons. His most famous creation was Professor Lucifer Gorgonzola Butts, an inventor of absurdly complicated machines that performed the simplest tasks.

In Professor Butts’ Self-Operating Napkin, a man raising a soup spoon to his mouth pulls a string that jerks a ladle, which tosses a cracker past a parrot. The chain reaction goes on from there, and at the very end a napkin swings over and wipes the man’s chin. Goldberg won a Pulitzer Prize in 1948 for an editorial cartoon about the atomic bomb. But his name lives on as shorthand for anything that does a simple job in the most convoluted way possible.

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Goldberg’s machines were satire. He was poking fun at an age that seemed to make everything more complicated than it needed to be. I think he would marvel at U.S. health care, because we built his kind of machine for real, and we spend trillions of dollars a year running it.

The machine, step by step

The simple job is getting a sick person the medicine a doctor prescribed. Here’s how our machine does it for a brand-name specialty drug, labeled the way Professor Butts labeled his inventions.

(A) The drugmaker sets a high list price.

(B) The patient’s insurer, through the pharmacy benefit manager it owns, demands prior authorization before it will pay.

(C) The doctor’s office uses CoverMyMeds to file the paperwork.

(D) The drug is approved, but the patient’s plan has a high deductible or coinsurance, so the bill at the counter runs hundreds or thousands of dollars.

(E) The drugmaker, not wanting to lose the sale, pays a company like CoverMyMeds to run a copay assistance program that cuts what the patient owes at the counter.

(F) The PBM spots the drugmaker’s money and steers the patient into a “copay maximizer” program designed to drain that assistance without letting it count toward the patient’s deductible.

(G) The maximizer keeps a cut.

(H) The drugmaker hires lawyers to fight the maximizer.

(I) The cost of every step ends up in our premiums and in the prices of our drugs.

Steps F through H aren’t hypothetical. Johnson & Johnson sued a maximizer company called SaveOnSP in 2022, alleging it had to pay $100 million more in copay assistance because of SaveOnSP’s scheme. J&J later added Express Scripts and its specialty pharmacy Accredo as defendants, alleging they partnered with SaveOnSP. Both are owned by Cigna. According to a SaveOnSP training video cited in the suit, the program’s fee was 25% of the manufacturer’s copay support.

Cigna isn’t alone. CVS Health’s Caremark works with a maximizer called PrudentRx, and UnitedHealth Group’s Optum Rx offers its own variable copay program. The three biggest PBMs belong to three of the biggest health insurers. So the same corporate families that build the barriers also profit from the workarounds and from the workarounds to the workarounds.

The complexity is the business model

Researchers at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms have spent the past two years documenting what they call a “complex web” of financial interests among insurers, providers and middleman businesses. In an October 2025 report, Linda Blumberg, Kevin Lucia and Kennah Watts concluded that these interests are now aligned to keep health spending high.

They found that the net cost of private health insurance, the money that goes to administration and profit rather than care, reached $150.78 billion in 2023. It grew faster than private insurance spending on doctors, retail drugs and everything else except hospitals. The authors noted that experts believe at least half of U.S. administrative costs are wasteful. They also found that this waste tracks closely with the explosive growth of the middleman industry. The market for revenue cycle management, just one slice of it, was valued at $172.24 billion in 2024.

An earlier piece by Blumberg and Watts, supported by Arnold Ventures, made a point that applies directly to CoverMyMeds and SaveOnSP. Some of these middlemen work both sides of the system, selling services to providers and insurers alike.

I’ve written before that the 10 largest health care companies in America by revenue are all middlemen. Not one is a hospital system or a drugmaker. McKesson is one of them. CoverMyMeds shows how a giant at the top of that list spreads into dozens of smaller businesses, each one living off a barrier somebody else built.

A machine that works for the people who built it

Most of this middle layer wouldn’t be needed in a simpler system. Countries that pay for health care through one set of rules don’t have a market for software to fight prior authorization denials, or for copay cards, or for copay maximizers, because patients there don’t face American-style deductibles at the pharmacy counter. Entrepreneurs here see the barriers as business opportunities. That’s perverse, and it’s absurd.

Goldberg’s napkin machine at least ended with a clean chin. Ours often ends with a patient walking away from the pharmacy counter without the medicine. By CoverMyMeds’ own count, one in five patients abandons a prescription at the counter because of cost. That’s the very problem it is inviting drugmakers to pay it to solve.

The machine isn’t broken. It works exactly as designed, just not for patients.