Last week, Pope Leo XIV made headlines when he called out the “continuously wider gap” between CEO salaries and working people. And you don’t have to look very far in the United States to find exorbitant CEO pay – especially in the health insurance industry.

Here is what the Pope said:

“Add on top of that a couple of other factors, one which I think is very significant is the continuously wider gap between the income levels of the working class and the money that the wealthiest receive. For example, CEOs that 60 years ago might have been making four to six times more than what the workers are receiving, the last figure I saw, it’s 600 times more than what average workers are receiving.”

But before I get into health insurance executives’ compensations, I need to touch on how Catholicism brought me to write this piece in the first place.

I’m no longer a practicing Catholic, but I’ve done my time – Catholic grammar school, Catholic high school and Catholic college. My college, by the way, Cabrini, was just down the street from where Pope Leo XIV earned his bachelors degree at Villanova. And it was at my Catholic college, in a class that was focused on the interconnectivity of U.S. corporate powers and the world, that I learned something that changed everything for me and got me into the line of work I’m in today.

In that class, I learned how the United Fruit Company (seen today on grocery store shelves as Chiquita), led by CEO Samuel Zemurray and advised by its PR man Edward Bernays (later dubbed the “father of public relations”) worked hand-in-glove with the U.S. government to bend policy to its benefit and destabilize Guatemala.

As the story goes, Guatemalan President Jacobo Árbenz sought to distribute untapped farmland to his citizens, but that plan threatened United Fruit’s highly profitable business in the country.

United Fruit owned more than half a million acres in Guatemala, yet only a fraction was under cultivation. By hoarding land, the company could restrict supply, manipulate global banana prices and block poor Guatemalan farmers from owning land — forcing them into low-wage labor on United Fruit’s terms. On top of that, the company used its idle land to dodge taxes by deliberately undervaluing its holdings.

To keep the money flowing, United Fruit lobbied Washington, portrayed Árbenz as a Communist and persuaded the Eisenhower administration to back a coup.

The company’s collusion with Washington wasn’t abstract. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles and CIA Director Allen Dulles were brothers (both with ties to Sullivan & Cromwell, the law firm that represented United Fruit). U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., also had ties to the company. With friends like that, United Fruit executives didn’t just have lobbyists; it had the machinery of U.S. foreign policy on its side. The CIA’s Operation PBSUCCESS toppled Árbenz, protected United Fruit’s profits and played a role in plunging Guatemala into decades of civil war and political violence that claimed more than 200,000 lives.

CIA documents on Operation PBSUCCESS.

It’s been a decade since that class and now I spend much of my time focused on a different company with “United” in its name – and other companies like it. The nation’s largest health insurers – UnitedHealth Group, Cigna, CVS/Aetna and others – don’t own banana plantations but they use the same playbook: Accumulate immense wealth, leverage political power and make Wall Street investors and executives incredibly rich.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

This is a long way of saying that I’m happy that Pope Leo XIV has brought the topic of CEO compensation and corporate influence on working people’s lives to the proverbial Catholic-table.

In August, HEALTH CARE un-covered published the staggering compensations of health insurance CEOs in 2024 – a combined $146.1 million for just seven executives. To put that in context, Pope Leo XIV noted that 60 years ago, CEOs might have made four to six times what their average worker earned. But in 2024, these health insurance CEOs, on average, made 361 times what the typical American worker did.

While insurance executives salaries soar, millions of families can’t afford their prescriptions and skip the doctor because the bill might bankrupt them. Below, you’ll see why I’m happy that the Pope brought up this topic. Here are the tallies of 7 health insurance CEO compensations for 2024:

READ THE FULL STORY