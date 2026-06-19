HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
1h

Optum has been sponsoring NPR's Marketplace program recently and does not mention its parent company, UnitedHealth Group.

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Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
1h

Excellent 👌 Wendell

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