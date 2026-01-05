HEALTH CARE un-covered

Neural Foundry
This perfectly captures the delayed crisis noone's tracking. Bronze plan switchers are basically betting they wont get sick in 2026, but a $7,576 deductible means even routine chronic care becomes unaffordable. I saw this firsthand when my uncle switched to Bronze to save $200/month on premiums, then avoided getting a suspcious mole checked for 8 months. The mental calculus shifts from "should I see a doctor?" to "can I afford to find out what's wrong?"

Yvette Kuhns
I have protested at least twice a week in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I protested Dr. Oz and JD Vance recently. I email and call my politicians and post on social media. I got involved in getting Democrats in office at every level. I just attending swearing in of our Lehigh County Executive in Allentown and our newest members in South Whitehall Township. I've done almost everything but run for office and people want me to do that to stop the AI data centers. But I'm a caregiver and my major issue for years has been healthcare. I've been dubbed "the Reaper Lady" for bringing Ryan the Reaper (a grim reaper prop) and a protest sign saying REPEAL REPUBLICAN REAPERCARE. That was after the first votes to cut Medicaid. Things got worse and my signs and props were outrageous. The home health care nurses that are near our protest location honk at us. Pennsylvania had hospitals and nursing homes close, nurses being relocated or losing jobs and patients on waiting lists for care. Thousands of people a day dropped healthcare after the price became beyond unaffordable. It is sad that most people didn't know their insurance premiums were going up until it was too late to do something about it. We kept telling them. The media needs to do better. Watch Pennsylvania at the midterms. We won't forget.

