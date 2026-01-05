In mid-December, members of Congress members left Capitol Hill for the final time in 2025, thus ensuring that the year would end with a failure arguably more significant than anything they accomplished during the prior 12 months: the end, despite a widespread public clamor for action, of subsidies put in place during the pandemic that made premiums of ACA marketplace plans affordable for millions of Americans.

Although important health care stories often fail to get much media attention, the failed efforts – mostly, but not exclusively, by Democrats – to save the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare subsidies were different. As patients from Maine to California opened their yearly renewal letters, many were shocked to see their monthly premiums for 2026 would be doubling or even tripling – right when the rising cost of living was already the No. 1 voter concern.

But there’s another aspect to America’s looming health care crisis that almost no one is talking about.

This is the other side of the coin – the out-of-pocket expenses that everyday consumers pay for doctor visits or prescription drugs – because of higher deductibles, or because of the growing number of patients who will risk not having any insurance at all next year because they can no longer afford it.

Even before the new year began, many Americans were dreading a double whammy of skyrocketing premiums and a sharp spike of what they expect to pay on top of that, out of their own pockets.

For example, Doug Butchart of Elgin, Ill., told ABC News that while his wife Shadene – who is living with the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – paid about $3,000 in out-of-pocket costs last year, that’s expected to rise as high as $10,000 in 2026, on top of monthly premiums that are tripling with government inaction on the ACA subsidies. It’s all more than the senior couple currently earns from Social Security.

Of course, millions of other Americans who switched to insurance plans that trade lower monthly premiums for sharply higher deductibles are taking an economic gamble that won’t play out until they see how healthy they are in 2026. In particular, those joining the surge of patients switching their ACA health coverage from the common Silver plan to the lower-premium Bronze coverage could pay thousands more as a result.

An analysis by KFF, the health care think tank, found that the average deductible in 2026 for patients who sign up for a Silver plan, assuming no reductions for cost sharing, will rise to $5,304, but for those who opt into a Bronze plan, the average deductible will spike to $7,576 – meaning a more than $2,000 higher outlay for sicker patients who max out on their covered expenses.

Katie Keith, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Health Policy and the Law and a former Biden administration aide, said the skyrocketing cost of insurance means “people are so premium sensitive that they might still go with Bronze and kind of leave money on the table – then they’re facing at least a $9,000 deductible, or whatever out-of-pocket max is, and just huge burdens.”

Keith and other health policy experts see a perfect storm of negative factors for higher out-of-pocket expenses in 2026 – from the impact of generally rising health costs to the added burden of government inaction or indifference in Washington. Among the factors behind a looming crisis:

Last summer, the Trump administration finalized new rules for the ACA that changed a key calculation and thus increased the maximum in out-of-pocket expenses that can be set by insurers – a ruling that also affects the millions of Americans who receive health insurance through a private employer.

The new math proposed by the Trump administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) adds yet another 4% hike on top of an already expected steep increase. The higher limit means individuals in some plans will pay $10,600 before their insurance kicks in, with a bump to $21,200 for families – an overall increase of 83% for individuals and 67% for families since the out-of-pocket maximum established by the ACA went into effect in 2014.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported that, because of these changes, a family of two or more people on the same plan could face an additional $900 in medical bills if a family member is seriously ill or injured in 2026.

Increasingly, employers are putting more of the economic burden on their workers for health care costs, especially through higher deductibles. For one thing, the KFF Employer Health Benefits Study has found that – for employees whose coverage carries a deductible, on individual plans – that average out-of-pocket cost has outpaced inflation and more than tripled in less than two decades, from $567 in 2006 to $1,887 in 2025.

What’s more, increasing pressure for workers to share the cost burdens of their health insurance has also caused more employer plans to offer a higher deductible option, and more people are signing up for that risk. Federal data shows that while only 38% of private-company employees had the option for a high-deductible plan in 2015, that number has now risen to more than half.

Perhaps the biggest factor is the end, for now, of the tax credits that had been holding down the cost of monthly premiums for ACA marketplace coverage since the COVID-19 epidemic. In states gathering data about early enrollment trends this past fall as higher premium notices went out, the shift away from traditionally popular Silver plans into Bronze coverage, with its higher out of pocket costs, has been dramatic.

For example, in California, where the Covered California program is considered a trailblazer in public health plans, officials told NBC News they’ve seen a “substantial” movement of enrollees choosing the Bronze plans with the highest out-of-pocket deductibles. Typically, officials reported, about one in five new enrollees go with the Bronze option, but for 2026 that number has soared to more than one-third. It’s a similar story in Idaho, where officials told NBC that Bronze enrollments are running 5% higher than normal, with most moving from Silver plans.

“There’s a lot yet to be seen, but there are definitely some early warning signs in terms of the decisions consumers are having to make in reaction to the changing federal policy,” Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California, told the network.

Even more worrisome, however, is the number of Americans who are cancelling their ACA marketplace coverage altogether, because – all evidence suggests – they can no longer afford the premiums for any level of plan. In Pennsylvania, after families began receiving notices that – in many cases – their premiums had doubled, officials reported that about 40,000 people dropped their coverage, which is double the total from the 2024 enrollment period. What’s more, new enrollments in the Keystone State are also running about 20% lower than this time last year.

This is on top of a growing number of people – especially in the younger age brackets – who are switching to other low-cost alternatives that also are essentially a big gamble. These include so-called short-term plans, which are not compliant with ACA coverage requirements and that often come with annual or lifetime caps on coverage, don’t cover certain critical expenses like prescription drugs or paternity care and can penalize patients with preexisting conditions. There are also so-called catastrophic plans, which usually carry the maximum allowable deductible and which – in recognition of the worsening health insurance climate in the U.S. – have been expanded as an option to consumers over age 30. You may have even heard ads for faith-based sharing plans, whose members pool their expenses. People who sign up for those plans often find out they are not covered for a serious illness.

No wonder growing numbers of us are more anxious about the cost of health care than any time since the ACA was enacted in 2010 – perhaps ever. In November, a West Health-Gallup survey found that 47% of U.S. adults are worried they can’t afford health care next year – the highest number since the survey began in 2021. Those surveyed cited the rising cost of out-of-pocket requirements for prescription drugs in particular. And the number of Americans who say the cost of health care is causing “a lot of stress” in their daily lives has nearly doubled since the survey began, to 15%.

Georgetown’s Keith noted that – with patients and their families getting hit with higher costs on all sides – both the federal government and individual states have shown there are legislative actions that can reduce out-of-pocket costs for these anxious consumers. These include the federal No Surprises Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020 to address surprise medical bills, and a $2,000 annual cap on prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries that went into effect in 2025 (it will rise to $2,100 this year), as well as various state efforts to curb tack-on facility fees or impose limits on insulin charges.

“There are many different flavors – ways that patients are getting charged,” Keith said. Indeed, that’s the bad news, since many of the fixes that lawmakers have been working on feel like bail-out buckets of water against a tsunami of rising medical expenses that in 2026 threaten the broader American economy, not to mention the national psyche.

Rising out-of-pocket expenses might be the looming health crisis that no one is talking about, but the lack of media coverage is likely to change over the course of 2026 as horror stories trickle in from those who gambled on not getting sick over the next 12 months – and lost that wager.