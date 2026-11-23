If you are as old as I am, you probably remember the late Paul Harvey and his wonderful way of ending a radio broadcast with, “And now you know the rest of the story.” With respect to Harvey, I think people need to know the rest of the story when it comes to the No Surprises Act.

Lately there has been a great deal of press about how physicians are driving up health care costs by abusing the law, which was intended to prevent surprise medical bills. Some of these stories make it seem like emergency medicine, radiology and anesthesia physicians across the country are taking home the kind of money insurance company CEOs usually make. The stories make it sound like this unabashed greed is going to double the cost of everyone’s health care if we don’t do something about it. Nothing could be further from the truth. Here’s, “The rest of the story.”

Let me begin by agreeing that there are abuses in the Independent Dispute Resolution process under the NSA, which went into effect in 2022, just like there are abuses in almost every aspect of our society. Is there provider billing fraud and abuse in the Medicaid program? Of course, and the people doing that should be brought to justice. However, it would be an inaccurate leap of logic to say that physicians are all getting rich on Medicaid and that we should eliminate the program. Another example is medical malpractice. Did you know that there have been five medical malpractice cases that awarded a total of $1.67 billion to the injured parties? One case alone awarded $951 million. Is that an example of plaintiff’s attorneys abusing the system? In my opinion it is, but that doesn’t mean that we completely remove a patient’s ability to sue for malpractice.

So, let’s take an honest look at the NSA and the IDR process it created. It’s almost humorous to see insurance companies complaining about physicians abusing this law, as if these doctors were putting them out of business. One only needs to look at insurers’ recent earnings reports or read the wonderful analysis by Wendell Potter to know that these complaints are without merit. Even before the law was enacted, several payers preemptively terminated contracts or demanded huge rate reductions by threatening to terminate agreements. One case filed in North Carolina by Wake Emergency Physicians, the group that covers the county hospital and trauma center, showed that both UnitedHealthcare and Cigna demanded immediate, significant rate reductions and raised the No Surprises Act in those conversations. UnitedHealthcare gave notice of termination to the physicians group in May of 2022. Spare me the hypocrisy of saying that physicians are weaponizing this law when the payers were doing that before the law was even in place.

Another thing to know about the rest of the story is how the payers have ignored the provisions of this law.

The payers have never followed the law when it comes to calculating the QPA, or qualifying payment amount. This is the rate they are required to pay when an emergency medicine group, for instance, is out of network. The rate is the median contracted rate in 2019 for that service, in that location, billed by a similar group, inflated to today’s dollars. Simply put, what contracted rate would you have paid an ER group in that area in 2019 inflated by 30% to get it up to today’s rate.

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The payers have never done that correctly and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has not fulfilled its audit obligation, choosing to, in their own words, exercise their “enforcement discretion.” This is the opinion of several federal court rulings, including a full review by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In that ruling the courts rejected the argument by the federal government that it would be too difficult for payers to calculate these QPAs correctly, or for the government to audit the payers to make sure they are following the law. The court’s majority opinion said agencies cannot avoid review “simply by making mistakes that are so colossal that the sky will fall if a court reviews them.”

Failing at the federal level, the insurance payers filed multiple cases in state courts accusing providers of abusing the law and seeking relief. The payers lost every single one of those cases. In one case filed in Georgia by Blue Cross Blue Shield, the judge dismissed the case with prejudice, writing: “It is highly improbable to infer from these facts that there is a vast conspiracy of providers and IDREs that have conspired to defraud the Plaintiff of millions of dollars in thousands of NSA IDR proceedings over many years. It is highly plausible to infer that the Plaintiff engages in a consistent practice of submitting lowball offers to out-of-network providers in an effort to maximize its profits.“

We have a significant risk to our health care delivery system and that risk may be greatest in the hospitals that we all use in our time of greatest need. Does anyone remember COVID? We have a shortage of physicians and that shortage is only getting worse. We also have a burnout problem with physicians. One only needs to look at the suicide rate for physicians, or the fact that in a recent survey over 50% of doctors said they would not recommend medicine as a profession for their children, to see this reality. (Please find and watch the documentary “Suck it Up, Buttercup.” It is a cold slap in the face.)

Now we have a law that, while it has many problems, finally does something to try and balance the power inequity between huge corporations and practicing physicians. We have a law that for the first time recognizes that physician compensation should be adjusted every year to cover inflation. If Medicare had given doctors the same inflationary raise that we give to people on Social Security over the last 25 years, doctors would be paid more than two times the rate they are currently paid to see Medicare patients.

So how have the payers reacted to this law? Well, they don’t like losing power. They don’t like being told that doctors should be paid fairly. They don’t like anyone or anything standing between them and huge profits. So, they are spreading fear and misinformation. They are trying to use the courts, the government and public opinion to restore the balance of power back in their favor.

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We need to fight back against this and other payer tactics. We need to protect the physician who cares for us in our time of need. We need to protect patient’s rights, so they actually get the care their doctor prescribes. If we don’t, we run the risk of rushing to the ER when the next pandemic hits only to find there is no one there to care for us.

That is the rest of the story.