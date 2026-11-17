Today, the Center for Health & Democracy released a health care policy menu for the new Congress taking office in January, offering lawmakers concrete ways to make health care more affordable and give people greater freedom to get the care they need.

Think of it as a choose-your-own-adventure guide to health care reform. A congressional office looking to lower prescription drug costs will find proposals to limit what patients pay; a member of Congress concerned about corporate consolidation will find ways to address conflicts of interest in the health insurance business; or a member who has heard from constituents struggling to get treatment approved will find policies to put medical decisions back in the hands of patients and their clinicians.

The proposals vary in scope and ambition. Some address a specific, familiar frustration and others would change how insurers run their businesses or how public programs pay them. Each offers a place to begin delivering meaningful relief to American patients, families and employers.

Since the midterm elections, conversations I’ve had with policy experts have left me increasingly hopeful that we have an unusual opportunity to advance that work. I believe there is room to bring people across the political spectrum together around lower costs, greater choice and coverage they can depend on. I think making it as easy for legislators to do their job and know what’s already on the field can help turn that opportunity into progress.

Inside the menu

Our menu organizes those ideas into three areas: lowering out-of-pocket costs, stopping insurer profiteering, and removing obstacles to care. For patients, lowering out-of-pocket costs can mean the difference between filling a prescription and going without it. We propose extending a $2,000 annual prescription drug spending cap to everyone, including people without insurance, and lowering the annual out-of-pocket maximum for ACA and employer plans to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for families.

We also highlight legislation that would improve the choices available to people with Medicare. The Medicare Cost Cap Act would establish a $5,000 annual limit on out-of-pocket spending for services covered under traditional Medicare’s Parts A and B. That protection would help people choose traditional Medicare without facing unlimited liability for those costs.

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Other options include eliminating out-of-pocket costs for maternity and newborn care and holding insurers accountable for the cost estimates they give patients. If an insurer tells someone what their care will cost, that person should be able to make decisions based on a dependable estimate.

The second section addresses insurer profiteering and the incentives that allow corporations to benefit at patients’ and taxpayers’ expense.

One example is the bipartisan Break Up Big Medicine Act, introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley. It would prohibit certain ownership combinations, including a parent company owning both a medical provider and an insurer or pharmacy benefit manager. Those arrangements create conflicts between the business deciding whether to pay for care and the business providing it.

The third section focuses on obstacles people encounter when they try to use their insurance.

We propose requiring insurers to maintain patients’ in-network cost sharing for their existing doctors throughout the plan year, even if a contract dispute pushes those doctors out of network. We propose automatically approving prior authorization requests when insurers miss legally required decision deadlines. And we propose requiring a simple way to reach a human being when someone calls about their coverage.

Our menu also proposes preventing insurers from using taxpayer dollars for stock buybacks, reforming Medicare Advantage payments, halting the use of artificial intelligence to throttle care and strengthening penalties when insurers delay paying medical professionals because patients need coverage they can rely on, and physician practices need dependable payments for the care they provide.

These are tangible changes a congressional office can explain to constituents. Keeping your doctor affordable for the year you selected your plan, getting an answer within the required time and reaching someone who can help are reasonable expectations for a product families pay so much to maintain.

We will keep adding to the menu as the new Congress takes shape and gets to work. Some proposals have already been written into draft bills. Others offer starting points for offices interested in developing a bill. The menu also identifies where we believe administrative action could provide another route forward.

I’ve been a staffer, I think this will be helpful

As a former congressional health policy staffer, I know how valuable a resource like this can be. Staff are asked to master complicated issues while preparing their bosses for hearings, evaluating legislation, meeting with constituents and responding to the next urgent development. Many are young enough that they were children when the Affordable Care Act passed and are learning the history of the health care debate while helping shape what happens next.

Congressional staff carry enormous responsibility, drafting questions, reviewing proposals and advising lawmakers in ways that shape what Congress understands and ultimately does.

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A menu that connects the problems constituents brought to our office with specific policy options, and a partner available to help develop those ideas? I wish I had something like this when I was on Capitol Hill. We also hope journalists and fellow advocates will use this resource. Reporters help the public understand what a proposal would change and whose interests it serves. Advocates bring experience and expertise that can make legislation stronger. Both have a substantial role in moving good ideas forward, and we welcome their questions and additions.

For the incoming Congress, there are many places to begin, and we plan to continuously add new proposals to the menu. Our goal is to help lawmakers choose one, or more, and support them in turning it into meaningful relief for the Americans they represent.