HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerry Michael Berger's avatar
Kerry Michael Berger
9h

These Republican politicians like Sen. Thune, have no idea how to read data, and they certainly are incapable of discerning when data are inaccurate and flawed from the start. This is why these pro-Industry politicians need to be removed from office as they are not serving the American Public's best interests; they just exploit us for the benefit of a crooked insurance system. I cannot believe the level of stupidity after reading this article. It is mind boggling. No wonder Americans are stuck with a 4th World expensive healthcare system. SMH

Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
8h

What no one talks about are the out of pocket costs and the deductible, maybe no saw a doctor because even though you had health insurance it does not cover anything until you meet that deductible and the Unaffordable Health Vare plans have high deductible. Many would have opted for a lower premium but this deductible would have been high some up to 5000 dollars. So why would I go see a doctor just because. I still will have to pay several hundred dollars plus lab, possible X-ray etc and none covered. Many of those plans have no adequate provider coverage, the person having to wait for weeks to see a physician. So if I need care I am looking at being in the hole for half my salary and if i have met the deductible I still have to make the out of pocket costs and that could be up to 10,000 or more before it completely covered. And that won’t happen. The plan will scrutinize each request for service till they whittle down that claim to Penny’s on the dollar. I know people in the health insurance with insurance who will delay going to a doctor even though they have pain just because they know it will be expensive. They will sit and use Google before they seek treatment. The industry needs to give a clearer picture of really happens when something basic happens such as a minor fall that ends up costing thousands of dollars to the patient.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture