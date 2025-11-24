HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia E.'s avatar
Patricia E.
11h

Time to eliminate the Medicare Advantage plans and go straight to Medicare and then Medicare for All. The current “system” is ridiculous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Karen Doore's avatar
Karen Doore
10h

wow...thank you for highlighting these dysfunctional patterns. I recently watched a presentation by a doctor in Texas explaining how dysfunctional the Medicare Advantage plans are for everyone other than the insurance companies...where the doctors don't feel they have power to impact the system...now seeing these retirement communities being victimized gives me hope that they will start collaborating to raising concerns for bottom-up change....since the status quo of corporate greed is being shown as corrupt due to patterns of dysfunctional organizational structures.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture