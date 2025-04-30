HEALTH CARE un-covered

Eileen Hume's avatar
Eileen Hume
1d

Please cover NC 826, No Retaliation Against Mandatory Reporters. Currently in North Carolina it is legal for companies to fire mandated reporters for reporting abuse. Especially affects nursing homes which are horrendous.

Susananda
1d

Thank you.

Yes please call your representatives and senators. 100 representatives & 16 senators have signed to support the reintroduction of a bill for Medicare for all. The bill is extremely comprehensive and will absolutely improve and expand HEALTHCARE for everyone.

