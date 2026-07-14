HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kyla C's avatar
Kyla C
17h

I worked on contract for a few months at Prime Therapeutics. They bragged that their markup was half that of the pharmaceutical companies -- the pharmaceutical companies marked up 600%, and Prime Therapeutics was ONLY 300%!

I remember thinking, "Your mothers must be very proud."

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Jodi Koszarek's avatar
Jodi Koszarek
18hEdited

I have a question about medicine that docs use during in office treatment. For example, my husband’s doc claims he is being charged $5000 for “PAVBLU Biosimilar (Prefilled syringe), 1mg”. My husband has traditional Medicare, which paid $1287.95 of the “Medicare Adjustment”, which is $3,357.21. This leaves us with roughly a $300 bill every month which we cannot afford. The doc is not interested in helping make this more affordable and basically told me my husband will go blind without the treatment. So…we are faced with blindness because we cannot afford the treatment that will stop it. Blindness or bankruptcy…aside from talking to my state and federal representatives, what can be done? It is a form of torture to watch my husband go blind knowing there is a treatment out there for rich people that we can’t have.

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