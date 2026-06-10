HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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ravine's avatar
ravine
1d

while not the most intelligent, our lawmakers are not THAT stupid. they are LOOKING to the industry to give them talking points for the public so as to avoid stating/confronting the only motivation for their actions: money/legalized bribery.

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AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
21h

"Why This Matters for Policymakers"?

What matters more is campaign contributions.

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