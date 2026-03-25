HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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SteveInSoCal's avatar
SteveInSoCal
15h

"Medicare Advantage", except it's NOT Medicare, and the only advantage is to the insurers

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Mark Brakke's avatar
Mark Brakke
15h

Excellent article.

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