HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross Hoffman's avatar
Ross Hoffman
3mEdited

Wendell- your writing inspires!

The world needs to know- Right food, right lifestyle, right zip code, right genetic code, right doctor, right medication and diagnostics at the right time, maybe the right job, maybe the right spouse, maybe the right state governor, keep you healthy. The right health plan? Not so much.

And, it’s important not to demonize anyone in the system. It’s also important for us to understand reality; to understand business incentives which predict organizational behavior.

Health plans (and their brokers and benefit managers and TPAs and intermediaries) are Financial organizations which exist for one single reason- to manage someone else’s money and to retain as much of that money for themselves as legally possible; while following extensive (and we should note, expensive) regulations which are put in place to theoretically protect patients (“members”) from harmful health plan processes or policies. Generally speaking, the most successful health plans (and benefit managers) have the smartest financial engineers, actuaries and the best complex contracting attorneys; not the best networks of doctors, not the best drugs, not the best hospitals, not the best pharmacies.

What can we do? Let’s make 2026 the year that DIRECT and COST-PLUS goes parabolic. Direct Primary care (include concierge, integrative care and similar models), direct to patient pharma programs (ie- Lilly Direct), direct to pharmacy programs which pharma and some distributors are championing, support the efforts of honest benefit managers promoting fully transparent and rebate free Pharmacy Benefit Management such as Judi Health (formerly capitalRx); support patients in their efforts to receive DIRECT price quotes on their cost of care whenever plausible-

(See the efforts of AfterTransparency)

If we patients want to pay less for our care, to regain choice, to receive quality, compassionate non-corporatized-profit driven care, then we all need to get engaged. We the People means all of us. Thank you Wendell for all you do! /RH MD

Reply
Share
David Gregory Smith's avatar
David Gregory Smith
30m

i read all of the posts here---lots of solid insights, but also a singular point of view as to that government care end to end is apparently the only way to go. The country of course has tried to live in the middle and that is not working well with high priced drugs, local hospital monopolies that make true competition impossible, and of course, the greedy insurance companies. Leaving it to physicians to determine care levels seems to be the other half of the answer---but I think we all know that's another imperfect solution. The populace is hungry for simple sounding solutions and suspect we are headed for price controls as the only politically and administratively actionable solution. I am wary of any silver bullets---even though I want one, our health insurance climbed almost 50% this year with several employees on high priced drugs. But I also wait every year on CMS to publish key rates----and whether our business model works or doesn't work, so leaving it to faceless regulators in Aberdeen MD is not particularly attractive either.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture