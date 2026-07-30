HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Lynn R Webster, MD's avatar
Lynn R Webster, MD
1d

Thank you for this article. Your article powerfully demonstrates that hospital closures are not simply business decisions; they are another way structural inequality becomes illness and premature death. The communities most likely to lose hospitals and essential services are often those already burdened by poverty, racial segregation, inadequate transportation, and limited access to care.

The same geography shapes the overdose crisis. ZIP code has become a stronger predictor of overdose death than genetic code. Overdoses are not distributed randomly, nor can they be explained solely by individual choice, prescribing, or the pharmacology of fentanyl. They cluster where economic abandonment, unstable housing, social isolation, untreated trauma, and shortages of mental health and addiction services converge. When hospitals and community clinics close, those risks become even greater.

Focusing only on the drug is like treating the fever while ignoring the infection. We must ask not only, “What substance caused the death?” but also, “Who is dying, where are they dying, and what conditions made that death more likely?” This article reminds us that where people live too often determines not only whether care is available, but whether they survive.

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
1dEdited

Thank you Wendell. Keep the data and numbers coming.

When Americans pass the Single Payer Universal Healthcare / National Improved Medicare for All bills—Senate Bill 1506 / House Resolution 3069—the way in which hospitals are financed will shift to ensure both stabilization and sustainability. Hospitals will no longer be at the mercy of ever-changing political parties or violent politicians.

How? Read on>

Senate Bill 1506 / House Resolution 3069

1. Shift to a National Improved Medicare for All Health Budget

> Single-Payer Funding: The federal government becomes the sole payer for comprehensive medical care, including all hospital services.

> Global Budgets: Hospitals would no longer bill per patient treatment. Instead, they would receive a fixed, predetermined operational budget (a "global budget") to cover annual operating costs.

> Separation of Capital: Funding for major capital projects, such as building new expansions or buying heavy medical machinery, is handled separately from daily operational funds to control healthcare inflation.

2. Elimination of Cost-Sharing

> Zero Patient Deductibles: Patients pay $0 out-of-pocket for hospital visits, surgeries, and emergency care.

> No Coinsurance or Copays: All preventative, emergency, and long-term hospital treatments are covered with zero consumer cost-sharing.

3. Transition Timeline and Trust Fund

> Four-Year Implementation: The program’s entire infrastructure will be fully operational four years post-enactment.

> National Improved Medicare for All Trust Fund: Created on the books of the U.S. Treasury to collect revenue and distribute payments directly to health providers and hospitals.

No More Triage Financing and Temporary Emergency Budgets

> Hospital “safety-net” funding packages that have been passed, like the Minnesota Legislature approved a to rescue regional trauma centers like Hennepin County Medical Center, are not a sustainable model for operating trauma centers, hospitals and clinics. These constant triage rescue packages are also paid for by taxpayers who are powerless to stop the greed of executives who siphon from patient resources without any checks.

The Solution

>The only way to stop the healthcare policy whiplash, end the corporate medicine not-for-profit tax status hustle, and end the Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit business model is to pass Senate Bill 1506 and House Resolution 3069.

It’s time. No more excuses, no more debate, no more rationalizations.

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