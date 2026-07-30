As I wrote a few days ago, 700 rural hospitals are in danger of closing because they’re not getting enough money from either private insurers or Medicare and Medicaid to stay open. That would be on top of the 743 general acute-care hospitals that have closed across the United States since 2000. In that same stretch of years, however, hundreds more hospitals have opened. Taken together, that sounds almost reassuring — a sector in churn, but not in freefall. Yale’s Health Care Affordability Lab, which just published the most comprehensive accounting of this churn to date, even framed it that way: for every ten hospitals that closed, eight opened.

But churn isn’t neutral. It matters enormously where the closing happens and where the opening happens, because, as it turns out, they are not the same places.

I pulled the underlying hospital-level data behind Yale’s new numbers and matched every closure and opening since 2000 to its county, then layered in U.S. Census data on income, poverty, and population density. The pattern that emerged is clear: The hospitals closing serve poorer communities than the hospitals opening. Almost all of the new hospitals were built in zip codes with wealthier residents.

The median household income in counties where hospitals closed was $45,992. In counties where hospitals opened, it was $52,873 — nearly $7,000 higher.

Breathe data into income quintiles and the divide sharpens further. Hospitals closing in the poorest fifth of U.S. counties outnumber hospitals closing in that same tier by three-to-one compared with openings. Meanwhile nearly three-quarters of all new hospitals — 73% — have opened in the richest 40% of counties. The country isn’t just losing hospitals and gaining hospitals. It’s losing them in one America and gaining them in another.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The easy explanation is that this is just population following growth — hospitals close in the declining Rust Belt and open in the booming Sunbelt, and income differences are just a side effect of which regions are growing. I checked for that, because it would matter: if that’s all this is, it’s a story about demographic drift, not about who a health system chooses to serve.

It isn’t just that. I broke the same comparison out by state, and in 23 of the 24 states with enough closures to compare, the hospitals that closed were in lower-income counties than the hospitals that opened — within that same state. Illinois lost hospitals in counties averaging $52,693 in household income while gaining them in counties averaging $65,217. Minnesota: $51,525 versus $72,971. North Carolina: $38,090 versus $49,874. Even in Texas — which added a net 40 hospitals, the best record of any state — the closed hospitals were in counties averaging nearly $10,000 less than the counties where new ones opened. The only state in the sample where this didn’t hold was Arizona, and there it was essentially a wash.

That consistency shows this isn’t primarily a story about regional growth patterns. It’s a story about who health systems — hospital operators, investors, health systems chasing better payer mix — decide is worth building for, and it’s happening inside the same state borders, sometimes inside the same metro areas, at the same time.

What “closure” actually means depends on the zip code

It’s important to be somewhat specific about which facilities are closing, because “hospital closure” isn’t one phenomenon. Some of what shows up in this data is the slow bleed familiar to anyone who’s covered rural health care: all too often, the last hospital in a county goes away and with it obstetrics, the ER, and in many cases the last stable employer in town. But some of the closures in dense urban counties are something else — consolidation, where systems fold a facility into a nearby campus.

What both kinds of closures share, though, is the income pattern. Whether it’s the last rural hospital in a county or an urban system trimming a facility in a lower-income neighborhood, the destination for new capital is disproportionately a wealthier community or across the state.

If you live in the county that lost its hospital, the fact that a gleaming new facility opened forty minutes away in a wealthier suburb does not shorten your ambulance ride, doesn’t help you deliver a baby, and doesn’t change the calculation an uninsured or underinsured patient makes about whether a symptom is worth the trip.

Share

Health systems, quite rationally from a balance-sheet perspective, build where the payer mix is better — commercial insurance, higher reimbursement, wealthier patients who can absorb high-deductible cost-sharing. They close or shrink where the payer mix is worse — more Medicaid, more Medicare Advantage, more uninsured, more bad debt. Every individual decision can make business sense. The aggregate effect, repeated in state after state for a quarter century, is a health care system quietly re-sorting itself by income, county by county.