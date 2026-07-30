The Hospitals That Close, and the Hospitals That Open, Are Not in the Same America
New analysis shows hospitals are increasingly closing in poorer communities while new facilities are built in wealthier ones, reshaping access to care along economic lines.
As I wrote a few days ago, 700 rural hospitals are in danger of closing because they’re not getting enough money from either private insurers or Medicare and Medicaid to stay open. That would be on top of the 743 general acute-care hospitals that have closed across the United States since 2000. In that same stretch of years, however, hundreds more hospitals have opened. Taken together, that sounds almost reassuring — a sector in churn, but not in freefall. Yale’s Health Care Affordability Lab, which just published the most comprehensive accounting of this churn to date, even framed it that way: for every ten hospitals that closed, eight opened.
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But churn isn’t neutral. It matters enormously where the closing happens and where the opening happens, because, as it turns out, they are not the same places.
I pulled the underlying hospital-level data behind Yale’s new numbers and matched every closure and opening since 2000 to its county, then layered in U.S. Census data on income, poverty, and population density. The pattern that emerged is clear: The hospitals closing serve poorer communities than the hospitals opening. Almost all of the new hospitals were built in zip codes with wealthier residents.
The median household income in counties where hospitals closed was $45,992. In counties where hospitals opened, it was $52,873 — nearly $7,000 higher.
Breathe data into income quintiles and the divide sharpens further. Hospitals closing in the poorest fifth of U.S. counties outnumber hospitals closing in that same tier by three-to-one compared with openings. Meanwhile nearly three-quarters of all new hospitals — 73% — have opened in the richest 40% of counties. The country isn’t just losing hospitals and gaining hospitals. It’s losing them in one America and gaining them in another.
The easy explanation is that this is just population following growth — hospitals close in the declining Rust Belt and open in the booming Sunbelt, and income differences are just a side effect of which regions are growing. I checked for that, because it would matter: if that’s all this is, it’s a story about demographic drift, not about who a health system chooses to serve.
It isn’t just that. I broke the same comparison out by state, and in 23 of the 24 states with enough closures to compare, the hospitals that closed were in lower-income counties than the hospitals that opened — within that same state. Illinois lost hospitals in counties averaging $52,693 in household income while gaining them in counties averaging $65,217. Minnesota: $51,525 versus $72,971. North Carolina: $38,090 versus $49,874. Even in Texas — which added a net 40 hospitals, the best record of any state — the closed hospitals were in counties averaging nearly $10,000 less than the counties where new ones opened. The only state in the sample where this didn’t hold was Arizona, and there it was essentially a wash.
That consistency shows this isn’t primarily a story about regional growth patterns. It’s a story about who health systems — hospital operators, investors, health systems chasing better payer mix — decide is worth building for, and it’s happening inside the same state borders, sometimes inside the same metro areas, at the same time.
What “closure” actually means depends on the zip code
It’s important to be somewhat specific about which facilities are closing, because “hospital closure” isn’t one phenomenon. Some of what shows up in this data is the slow bleed familiar to anyone who’s covered rural health care: all too often, the last hospital in a county goes away and with it obstetrics, the ER, and in many cases the last stable employer in town. But some of the closures in dense urban counties are something else — consolidation, where systems fold a facility into a nearby campus.
What both kinds of closures share, though, is the income pattern. Whether it’s the last rural hospital in a county or an urban system trimming a facility in a lower-income neighborhood, the destination for new capital is disproportionately a wealthier community or across the state.
If you live in the county that lost its hospital, the fact that a gleaming new facility opened forty minutes away in a wealthier suburb does not shorten your ambulance ride, doesn’t help you deliver a baby, and doesn’t change the calculation an uninsured or underinsured patient makes about whether a symptom is worth the trip.
Health systems, quite rationally from a balance-sheet perspective, build where the payer mix is better — commercial insurance, higher reimbursement, wealthier patients who can absorb high-deductible cost-sharing. They close or shrink where the payer mix is worse — more Medicaid, more Medicare Advantage, more uninsured, more bad debt. Every individual decision can make business sense. The aggregate effect, repeated in state after state for a quarter century, is a health care system quietly re-sorting itself by income, county by county.
Thank you for this article. Your article powerfully demonstrates that hospital closures are not simply business decisions; they are another way structural inequality becomes illness and premature death. The communities most likely to lose hospitals and essential services are often those already burdened by poverty, racial segregation, inadequate transportation, and limited access to care.
The same geography shapes the overdose crisis. ZIP code has become a stronger predictor of overdose death than genetic code. Overdoses are not distributed randomly, nor can they be explained solely by individual choice, prescribing, or the pharmacology of fentanyl. They cluster where economic abandonment, unstable housing, social isolation, untreated trauma, and shortages of mental health and addiction services converge. When hospitals and community clinics close, those risks become even greater.
Focusing only on the drug is like treating the fever while ignoring the infection. We must ask not only, “What substance caused the death?” but also, “Who is dying, where are they dying, and what conditions made that death more likely?” This article reminds us that where people live too often determines not only whether care is available, but whether they survive.
Thank you Wendell. Keep the data and numbers coming.
When Americans pass the Single Payer Universal Healthcare / National Improved Medicare for All bills—Senate Bill 1506 / House Resolution 3069—the way in which hospitals are financed will shift to ensure both stabilization and sustainability. Hospitals will no longer be at the mercy of ever-changing political parties or violent politicians.
How? Read on>
Senate Bill 1506 / House Resolution 3069
1. Shift to a National Improved Medicare for All Health Budget
> Single-Payer Funding: The federal government becomes the sole payer for comprehensive medical care, including all hospital services.
> Global Budgets: Hospitals would no longer bill per patient treatment. Instead, they would receive a fixed, predetermined operational budget (a "global budget") to cover annual operating costs.
> Separation of Capital: Funding for major capital projects, such as building new expansions or buying heavy medical machinery, is handled separately from daily operational funds to control healthcare inflation.
2. Elimination of Cost-Sharing
> Zero Patient Deductibles: Patients pay $0 out-of-pocket for hospital visits, surgeries, and emergency care.
> No Coinsurance or Copays: All preventative, emergency, and long-term hospital treatments are covered with zero consumer cost-sharing.
3. Transition Timeline and Trust Fund
> Four-Year Implementation: The program’s entire infrastructure will be fully operational four years post-enactment.
> National Improved Medicare for All Trust Fund: Created on the books of the U.S. Treasury to collect revenue and distribute payments directly to health providers and hospitals.
No More Triage Financing and Temporary Emergency Budgets
> Hospital “safety-net” funding packages that have been passed, like the Minnesota Legislature approved a to rescue regional trauma centers like Hennepin County Medical Center, are not a sustainable model for operating trauma centers, hospitals and clinics. These constant triage rescue packages are also paid for by taxpayers who are powerless to stop the greed of executives who siphon from patient resources without any checks.
The Solution
>The only way to stop the healthcare policy whiplash, end the corporate medicine not-for-profit tax status hustle, and end the Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit business model is to pass Senate Bill 1506 and House Resolution 3069.
It’s time. No more excuses, no more debate, no more rationalizations.