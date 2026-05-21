HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
1h

"US healthcare" and "Charity" should never appear in the same sentence, unless we are talking about a "GoFundMe" campaign.

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Shawn Schwartz's avatar
Shawn Schwartz
2h

Michael, I have seen practical examples where BS of California has treated the biomarker testing legislation as "optional." Resulting in the expense for this testing being borne by the patient for Individual and Employer plans, and by the laboratory for Medicaid plans. The result is that patients with greater medical debt are under pressure, while laboratories offset Medicaid denials by charging higher commercial plan rates. There are steps a patient can take with the CA DMHC, but given the Newsom connection, denials are unlikely to be overturned.

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