HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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M. Bellenger's avatar
M. Bellenger
1dEdited

They’re resurfacing those old claims , but things have degraded so much that the impact of those same tactics won’t resonate as much now. Long wait times ? It takes months to be able to get in to see a practitioner anywhere for just about anything. Slipery slope ? To what exactly? The system is already broken beyond repair etc. Choice? What choice? The “options” are more narrow than ever.

More people than ever see through this crap.

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
1d

There is a natural experiment currently taking place in the U.S. Those of us who have reached 65 can choose Medicare (plus a supplement) OR Medicare Advantage. If you look closely at Medicare DisAdvantage, you find it is somewhat like what you had as an employee. The network you have to use is NOT where your doctors are.

I have had traditional Medicare for about 20 years, and it is really very good. Everybody takes it, just about. You pick your practitioner, and generally you are scheduled for a reasonable time. If you don't like the schedule, you can just change doctors. The supplement covers all the cash payments so you don't have to worry about them. If you end up in the ER you just show your card.

New York City was about to switch their retirees to MA, and they were up in arms until it was rescinded. We all know somebody who had MA; it's not a secret. There is a ton of LOBBYING for it; not a good sign!

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