Last year I interviewed 38-year-old Jenny Li, who worked in retail planning and was helping her parents who had just become eligible for Medicare. Her parents had attended Medicare Advantage sales pitches in their community and were on the verge of signing up for an MA plan. They questioned why they should choose traditional Medicare and buy a supplement when a Medicare Advantage plan was free and – as they understood it – was a part of Medicare. Li, however, prevailed and her parents signed up for traditional Medicare and bought supplemental policies – often called Medigap policies – to cover what Medicare doesn’t.

(From left to right) Jenny Li’s father, mother, Jenny and sister.

Luckily, that insurance was in force when Li’s father needed a heart bypass last year. Medicare, along with his supplemental policy, covered virtually all the bills. Li says her father goes for check-ups every three months, and the only out-of-pocket expense he has is a $257 deductible. They even have found a Chinese geriatrician to provide some of her parents’ care. Li says traditional Medicare and their Medigap policies have worked well for them.

Her parents should serve as poster couple for seniors new to Medicare this open-enrollment season – the yearly grand bazaar when insurers and agents for them hawk Medicare Advantage plans – which just opened for coverage starting January 1, 2026. If the past is any indication, sellers working for insurance companies, some with household names, others not, will snare new recruits into Medicare Advantage plans, possibly omitting in their sales pitches that they will be locked into an MA plan and could face great difficulty returning to traditional Medicare and buying a supplement policy if things go wrong – as they often do.

This year the bloom may be fading from Medicare Advantage plans. For one thing, they are experiencing the first negative press since the plans took the market by storm after Congress created the current version of privately operated Medicare replacement plans in 2003. That’s when Medicare Advantage plan sellers began treating seniors to coffee and donuts in local coffee shops and church basements where they made not-so-subtle sales pitches urging the seniors to junk their traditional Medicare benefits and supplemental policies in favor of Medicare Advantage, some of which offered such extras as gym memberships, bags of groceries, and some vision and dental care.

The sales pitches were so powerful that at one I attended as a journalist, a potential recruit declined to talk to me. He said he was in a hurry to sign up, and if he didn’t sign up quickly, he might lose his chance to buy one of those good plans they were telling him about. That’s how persuasive the industry pitches have been over the years. That may be why many Americans who are new to Medicare this year may fall for the questionable sales pitches – even the ones that have been “cleaned up” as a result of some recent regulatory constraints to perhaps be less objectionable.

I began covering Medicare and the Medigap industry in the late 1980s. That was also a time of schlock sales pitches with agents who convinced unsuspecting seniors they needed to buy multiple policies which, of course, were unnecessary and wasted seniors’ money. Congress enacted legislation in the 1990s to standardize Medicare supplement plans, which continue to offer an abundance of choice and cost options. As someone who has covered consumer issues for a very long time, I would consider that achievement the high watermark of the modern consumer protection movement. Perhaps this year’s annual Medicare enrollment bazaar will convince policy makers to address the misleading and often intentionally deceptive sales and advertising practices of Medicare Advantage plans.