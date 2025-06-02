HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Patrick J. Pine
2h

And California Governor Newsom has now proposed restoring a maximum asset test/rule for Medicaid (known as MediCal in California). That test limited the amount of assets (which could be savings or home equity as well as other vehicles) one could have to qualify for Medicaid to $2000.

This test previously existed but was eliminated several years ago. When that asset test existed many people who owned homes would not apply for MediCal even though eligible based on income.

PSchicchi
16mEdited

Yes, let the poor and underemployed Americans lose their health subsidies, so that the Have Mores can buy more Have More Yachts.

I seem to remember that Jesus healed the sick in the Bible. What is wrong with so-called Christian Republicans? Did they miss that part of the Bible teachings?

Shame on all of them.

Don't call us the greatest country in the world. Call it the sickest country in the world.

