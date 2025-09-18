HEALTH CARE un-covered

Susananda
3h

It’s time for the Ponzi corporate welfare scheme created by the private for -profit health insurance industry to fall. Passing Medicare for all will save thousands of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars and will prevent 500,000 medical bankruptcies every year.

Mary Beth Rockwell
4h

Thank you for your advocacy, Wendell. I’m a 61-year-old personal trainer *labeled as* an independent contractor and buying ACA coverage through Covered California. These few years before I hit Medicare age are getting more stressful every day. Congress needs to step up and handle this responsibly.

