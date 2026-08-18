HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
12h

Be healthy stay healthier for life.

Fight for and support Medicare for ALL acts.

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
16h

And of course this was all over the mainstream nightly news. No? OK nothing to see here.

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