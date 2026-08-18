Remember when the media and policymakers in Washington became outraged over the cost of insulin and lambasted drugmakers for profiteering? Now, thanks to an FTC investigation launched during the Biden administration into the business practices and structure of the nation’s three biggest pharmacy benefit managers, we know the fuller story: Drugmakers were essentially forced to raise their list prices — and hand PBMs substantial kickbacks disguised as rebates —in order to get placed on the PBMs’ formularies. Former FTC Chair Lina Khan’s agency had signaled that fixing this required a major restructuring of the companies themselves.

That was then. Khan is no longer there, and the Trump FTC, unfortunately, is going easy on the corporate conglomerates and settling the commission’s litigation against the PBMs for little more than promises that the companies will adjust some business practices for a few years.

Ten weeks after the FTC let Cigna’s Express Scripts walk away from the case with no fine and no admission of wrongdoing, the agency cut essentially the same deal with CVS Caremark — the two biggest of the “Big Three” pharmacy benefit managers. A third settlement, with UnitedHealth’s OptumRx, is drafted but still awaiting final sign-off. When it lands, the FTC’s most ambitious PBM enforcement action in years will end not with a trial but with three companies agreeing to keep doing roughly what they’d already told Wall Street they were going to do anyway.

What the FTC actually alleged

The case against all three PBMs was filed together, in September 2024, and the allegations were identical. The FTC accused Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx — which together control 80% of the U.S. prescription drug benefit management — of building what the agency called a “perverse” incentive system around insulin. As the FTC disclosed, drugmakers competed for favorable formulary placement not by lowering list prices, but by raising them. That’s because bigger list prices meant bigger rebates paid back to the PBMs. The PBMs then steered patients toward the higher-priced insulins that generated the richest rebates, while excluding or disadvantaging lower-list-price alternatives — leaving patients to pay coinsurance and deductibles calculated off the inflated list price, not the real, rebated cost. The FTC’s own numbers illustrate the scale of it: Humalog, a widely used insulin, went from roughly $21 a vial in 1999 to more than $274 by 2017.

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Because the three companies were sued as co-respondents in a single administrative proceeding, the allegations against CVS Caremark are the same allegations I described in the Cigna piece — same conduct, same theory of harm, same drug class. What differs is how each has now chosen to settle the litigation.

What Cigna’s Express Scripts agreed to (February 2026)

Stop preferring higher-list-price drugs on standard formularies when cheaper clinical equivalents exist

Delink its own compensation from drugmaker rebates and list prices

Move Ascent Health Services, its rebate-negotiating group purchasing organization, from Switzerland back to the United States, subjecting it to U.S. regulatory oversight

Expand reporting on drug spending, rebates and broker/consultant compensation

No monetary penalty; no admission of liability

What CVS Caremark agreed to (July 2026)

The Caremark deal tracks Express Scripts almost point for point, with some CVS-specific flourishes:

Prefer the lowest-net-cost drugs on standard commercial formularies rather than the drugs that generate the biggest rebates

Move away from rebate guarantees and spread pricing

Delink manufacturer compensation from list prices

Shift independent pharmacy reimbursement to a cost-plus, acquisition-cost model

Disclose broker and consultant compensation

Offer point-of-sale rebate pass-through as a standard option

Cap members’ insulin costs at $25 a month under a new affordability program

Count purchases made through the administration’s TrumpRx platform toward member deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, where state law allows

No monetary penalty; no admission of liability

The FTC says the Caremark deal should save patients up to $8.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs over ten years, with another $4.5 billion available through point-of-sale rebates — figures that echo the $7 billion the agency projected for the Express Scripts deal.

Is there a time limit?

Yes, and it’s the same structure both times: a ten-year consent agreement, with the company subject to three years of active FTC compliance monitoring. After the monitorship ends, the underlying behavioral commitments are still supposed to bind the company for the full ten years, enforceable if the FTC (or a future FTC) chooses to act — but active oversight is front-loaded into the first three.

How much has this already cost Americans?

There’s no single, audited figure for what PBM rebate practices have cost patients and employers over the years — nobody has gone back through a decade-plus of formulary decisions industry-wide — but the pieces the FTC itself has assembled add up fast. Its January 2025 staff report, examining just 51 specialty generic drugs dispensed between 2017 and 2022, found that the Big Three’s affiliated pharmacies generated more than $7.3 billion in revenue above those drugs’ actual acquisition cost, a figure growing at a compound rate of 42% a year, plus another $1.4 billion from spread pricing — billing plan sponsors more than they reimbursed pharmacies — on those same drugs. That’s one narrow slice of the market: 51 drugs, over five years, against the tens of thousands a PBM manages. On insulin specifically, the FTC’s complaint noted list prices for drugs like Humalog rose more than 1,200% between 1999 and 2017 while the PBMs collected billions in rebates tied to those inflated prices — and by 2019, roughly one in four insulin patients told the agency they couldn’t afford their prescriptions.

The agency’s own projections for the new settlements offer a rough sense of scale going forward: it estimates the Express Scripts and Caremark deals alone will save patients roughly $15.5 billion over the next decade, plus another $4.5 billion in point-of-sale rebate savings from Caremark. If those numbers are anywhere close to right, they imply that comparable sums were moving in the other direction — out of patients’ and employers’ pockets — for years before regulators required anyone to stop.

No money back

None of it is being returned. Both settlements are explicitly forward-looking: they change what the companies must do from here on, for a defined number of years, without requiring either company to give up a dollar of what the FTC alleged they improperly took. There’s no restitution fund for patients who paid inflated insulin copays, no repayment to the employers and health plans that overpaid premiums built on padded rebate structures, and no fine paid to the Treasury. Caremark and Express Scripts get to keep every dollar they made under the practices the FTC alleged were unfair and anticompetitive. They simply have to do business differently going forward.

Where OptumRx stands

UnitedHealth’s OptumRx was the third defendant and is the last one still without a finalized deal. The FTC and OptumRx jointly moved in June to pause the case while the Commission’s Bureaus of Competition and Consumer Protection review a proposed consent agreement; that staff-level sign-off happened, but it still needs formal Commission approval, and the specific terms haven’t been made public. Analysts and trade press expect it to mirror the Express Scripts and Caremark templates. Once it’s finalized, all three original defendants will have settled, and the FTC’s in-house adjudication — the one Lina Khan’s FTC launched in 2024 — will be over without ever going to trial.

Worth noting separately: all three PBMs also sued the FTC itself, arguing Khan-era commissioners had prejudged their guilt and demanding recusals. That countersuit was dismissed by the Eighth Circuit this spring as the underlying settlements made it moot.

Would Lina Khan be satisfied?

No. I don’t think she would be, and it’s not really speculation — critics who share her enforcement philosophy have already said so publicly, in some detail.

The American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly group that has been among the most vocal supporters of Khan’s approach to antitrust, called the CVS deal a “proposed loophole-ridden settlement” that let the country’s largest PBM “dodge a trial that may have produced structural remedies, such as a breakup.” It described the earlier Express Scripts agreement, in a separate release, as similarly toothless, and noted that both settlements resolve complaints filed in 2024, when Khan alleged the Big Three PBMs used their market power to extract bigger rebates from drugmakers in exchange for formulary placement — rebates the group says the PBMs simply kept rather than passing on to patients.

Economic Liberties isn’t just critiquing the settlements from the sidelines; it’s actively backing legislation designed to do what the settlements didn’t. The group is part of a 25-organization coalition supporting the bipartisan Break Up Big Medicine Act, introduced by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley, which would bar insurers from owning PBMs, pharmacies and provider groups all at once — the same vertical integration at the heart of the FTC’s insulin case. Emma Freer, the group’s senior healthcare policy analyst, has compared the effort to the 1932 Glass-Steagall Act, arguing that decades of bipartisan tolerance for vertical consolidation produced “Big Medicine behemoths that exploit conflicts of interest to drive costs up, quality down, and independent providers out of business.”

Warren and Hawley have also teamed up on a narrower, more targeted bill, the Patients Before Monopolies Act, co-sponsored with Reps. Diana Harshbarger and Jake Auchincloss, which would specifically prohibit an insurer or PBM’s parent company from also owning a pharmacy business — forcing CVS Health to divest either Caremark or its retail pharmacies, and doing the same to Cigna and UnitedHealth. It would give the FTC, DOJ, HHS and state attorneys general explicit authority to enforce those divestitures. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has pushed a similar framing in the House, calling for what she’s described as a “Glass-Steagall Act for health care,” and a separate bill, the Patients Over Profits Act — backed by Reps. Val Hoyle, Pramila Jayapal and others, along with my own organization, the Center for Health & Democracy — takes aim at the insurer-provider side of the same consolidation problem, targeting companies that own both the health plan and the doctors treating its members. None of these bills has passed. All of them sit in Congress while the FTC’s settlements — the softer, faster remedy — are already being implemented.

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The complaints Khan’s FTC filed in September 2024 were built on a market-structure argument: that vertical integration between insurers, PBMs and their own mail-order and specialty pharmacies had let three companies control roughly 80% of prescriptions filled in this country, with the power to set the rules of a market they also compete in. A behavioral consent order — no fine, no admission of wrongdoing, no divestiture, three years of monitoring on a ten-year clock — doesn’t touch that structure at all. It formalizes practices Express Scripts and Caremark were already migrating toward on their own, which is precisely why Wall Street shrugged at both announcements and why the companies’ own executives told investors the deals wouldn’t meaningfully affect earnings.

Khan’s FTC treated the PBM rebate system as a structural problem requiring structural remedies — up to and including breaking up the vertically integrated insurer-PBM-pharmacy combines. What her successors have delivered instead is a set of enforceable promises to change certain formulary and pricing practices, with no money changing hands and no restructuring required. That may still produce real, measurable savings for patients — the $25 insulin caps and cost-plus pharmacy reimbursement are not nothing. But it leaves the underlying market power that made the alleged scheme possible completely intact — the same market power that Warren, Hawley and Economic Liberties are now trying to legislate away, since the FTC settlements left it standing.