HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Dan Munro's avatar
Dan Munro
3h

There's actually a 6th reform that needs to happen - without which the other 5 will never happen.

"Campaign finance reform isn't the biggest problem facing the country - but it's the first." Lawrence Lessig

The system we have is working exactly as designed - and the complexity (like the pharma roulette referenced here) is a feature - not a bug.

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Dr. Fake Smile's avatar
Dr. Fake Smile
2h

Have y’all noticed all the fraud waste and abuse in American health care is in corporations?

Yet the regime cut medical programs instead of regulating a rogue industry

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