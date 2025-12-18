HEALTH CARE un-covered

Norm Spier
Posting, here and elsewhere, to try to alert the people:

There is a graphic prepared by Paragon Health Institute being used in recent days by Republican Senate leader John Thune as well as Republican House leader Mike Johnson to "justify" not extending the ACA expanded subsidies.

(I am not absolutely positive that there is a deception or a gross error, but it certainly looks that way to me, and I believe needs some reliable organization with access to the necessary data to attempt to regenerate it.)

Anyway, the graphic that I question is:

https://paragoninstitute.org/paragon-pic/obamacare-plan-premiums-have-increased-nearly-2x-faster-than-employer-based-premiums-since-2014/

and its new use is from House Speaker Mike Johnson it a tweet 2 days ago:

https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/2000690200008139250?s=20

which I learned of from Andrew xpostfactoid Sprung here:

https://xpostfactoid.substack.com/p/lies-damned-lies-statistics-and-republican

It was also used by Senate Leader John Thune the day they voted against the extension in the Senate (last Thursday)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWmkb_rdUrI&t=287s

Two important things about the graphic itself, and its producers:

1) The research of Dr. Blase and his Paragon Health Institute have been impugned by major organizations.

Fuller details on the impugnings of Paragon are within:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/who-are-the-economic-advisors-who

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/who-are-the-economic-advisors-who-5ef

https://substack.com/home/post/p-179700863

(this last one, by healthcare wonk Jonathan Cohn, is behind a substack bulwark paywall)

But, to cite a few:

a)Try this one from the American Hospital Association:

“It is therefore imperative that policymakers understand that Paragon developed these allegations using inaccurate data, dubious assumptions, and an apparent lack of understanding of how health insurance actually works.” .

which is within the first paragraph here:

https://www.aha.org/news/blog/2025-08-28-setting-record-straight-separating-fact-fiction-health-insurance-marketplace-fraud)

b) Democratic Sen. Blumenthal is aware, and has cited references:

here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo

and if you know a bit about adverse selection, and know that the ACA expanded subsidies, which were in from 2021 to 2025, would have heavily reduced adverse selection by encouraging healthier people not that likely to get sick, you can see that Dr. Blase's refutation to Sen. Blumenthal here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo&t=162s

also tends to indicate a problem with the thinking and analysis of Dr. Blase.

2) The particular problem with the graphic is it looks to me like, as its total cost of the benchmark second lowest cost silver plan for a 50-year-old, the graph looks to me like it has to be leaving out, in the total cost of the plan, the direct Cost-Sharing-Reduction (CSR) payments to insurers, which were stopped in 2017. (The Paragon graph seems to include the other costs, on-exchange government subsidies, and what the insured person paid.)

The reason I suspect this is Paragon has text on its site where the graphic, which text has not much else about the switchover from non-funding CSRs, Paragon wrote:

"A particularly large increase in premiums occurred in 2018, driven by “silver loading”—the practice of inflating ACA silver plan premiums to cover insurers’ Cost-Sharing Reduction (CSR) obligations after a court ruled that the Obama administration’s CSR payments were unlawful. After the federal government halted CSR payments in 2017, insurers still had to offer CSR plans to eligible enrollees. To recoup these costs, insurers increased premiums on silver plans, which are used to calculate benchmark premiums and determine premium tax credits (PTCs)"

so, they are calling attention to that large jump on their graph in 2018 and explaining it as increased premiums due to CSR non-funding, while, of course, if they were counting the prior way the CSRs were funded (direct payment to insurers separate from on-exchange subsidy) in the total cost of the SLCSP, there would NOT be that large jump!

I have elaborated a bit further on the problem with the graphic, and have attempted to provide an estimate of the actual cost increase of the ACA plan that the Paragon graphic is plotting here

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/senate-republican-leader-john-thune

if anyone, especially anyone trying to verify that suspected deception or error in the graphic, is interested.

TJ Machtto's avatar
TJ Machtto
24m

ACA should have never been enacted from the beginning. The Democrats scream to save a failed ACA. Their goal along was to break the system to push936.270.3933 us toba single payer system. The enriched the insurance companies. I propose a gradual phase out of ACA over two years. The subsidies should have been never been implemented.

