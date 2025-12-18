The Double Whammy Behind the 2026 ACA Premium Shock
Millions of ACA enrollees will face steep premium hikes in 2026 as insurer rate increases collide with the expiration of enhanced federal subsidies.
As health insurance premium costs have taken center stage this fall, you may have seen seemingly conflicting reports about how much premiums are increasing, especially for ACA marketplace plans. This isn’t a reporting error. Instead, it reflects a double whammy of increases that more than 20 million ACA enrollees are poised to face in 2026.
To understand what’s happening, it helps to think of ACA premium increases as a one-two punch.
The first hit comes from the overall increase in health insurance premiums for 2026. On average, insurers raised premiums for ACA marketplace plans by roughly 26 percent from 2025 to 2026. This increase reflects a rise in the total cost of coverage, the full premium paid jointly by enrollees and the federal government through subsidies, not just what individuals pay out of pocket.
Premium increases are not new. Insurers raise rates every year. But the 2026 hike is striking: more than three times the 7 percent increase in 2025 and the 6 percent increase in 2024. Insurers have attributed roughly four percentage points of this increase to the anticipated expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits, arguing that enrollment will decline and that sicker, higher-cost enrollees will make up a larger share of the risk pool. Insurers also cite provider consolidation and high pharmaceutical prices as drivers of higher premiums.
These explanations deserve scrutiny. As Wendell Potter recently documented, the seven largest private insurance corporations have collectively taken in more than $10 trillion in revenue since 2014 with revenues steadily increasing each year. Against that backdrop, claims that today’s premium spikes are unavoidable or purely defensive ring hollow.
The second hit falls directly on consumers who currently rely on enhanced premium subsidies (in the form of tax credits) to make coverage affordable. Those enhanced subsidies, first made available during the pandemic, are set to expire at the end of 2025, and Congress appears poised to let them lapse without an extension. If that happens, many enrollees will see the tax credits that lower their monthly premiums shrink dramatically or disappear altogether. Taking this into account, the amount people pay out of pocket for ACA premiums is expected to increase by an estimated 114 percent in 2026. And that is just for the premiums. People enrolled in ACA plans will also have to spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars out of their own pockets in deductibles and copays before their coverage kicks in.
This double whammy will have drastic, and potentially deadly, consequences for millions of Americans. I am already seeing panic from people in my own community and across the country, echoed daily on social media. Yet Congress has taken no action to cushion the blow. The Republicans leading both the House and the Senate are leaving Washington without extending the enhanced tax credits, even as the clock runs out.
This is an abdication of Congress’s responsibility to represent the people it serves, people who have been clear about what they want and need: health insurance they can actually afford. Rather than getting bogged down in partisan gridlock or abstract market ideology, Congress must act now to extend the enhanced premium tax credits. That extension should be treated as an urgent bridge to a real fix to our health care system; one that reduces dependence on Big Insurance, lowers costs for patients, and ensures that no one is forced to go without care.
Rachel Madley, PhD, is Director of Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Health & Democracy. She previously worked for Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. She received her PhD from Columbia University and has written for publications including The New York Times.
Posting, here and elsewhere, to try to alert the people:
There is a graphic prepared by Paragon Health Institute being used in recent days by Republican Senate leader John Thune as well as Republican House leader Mike Johnson to "justify" not extending the ACA expanded subsidies.
(I am not absolutely positive that there is a deception or a gross error, but it certainly looks that way to me, and I believe needs some reliable organization with access to the necessary data to attempt to regenerate it.)
Anyway, the graphic that I question is:
https://paragoninstitute.org/paragon-pic/obamacare-plan-premiums-have-increased-nearly-2x-faster-than-employer-based-premiums-since-2014/
and its new use is from House Speaker Mike Johnson it a tweet 2 days ago:
https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/2000690200008139250?s=20
which I learned of from Andrew xpostfactoid Sprung here:
https://xpostfactoid.substack.com/p/lies-damned-lies-statistics-and-republican
It was also used by Senate Leader John Thune the day they voted against the extension in the Senate (last Thursday)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWmkb_rdUrI&t=287s
--
Two important things about the graphic itself, and its producers:
1) The research of Dr. Blase and his Paragon Health Institute have been impugned by major organizations.
Fuller details on the impugnings of Paragon are within:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/who-are-the-economic-advisors-who
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/who-are-the-economic-advisors-who-5ef
https://substack.com/home/post/p-179700863
(this last one, by healthcare wonk Jonathan Cohn, is behind a substack bulwark paywall)
But, to cite a few:
a)Try this one from the American Hospital Association:
“It is therefore imperative that policymakers understand that Paragon developed these allegations using inaccurate data, dubious assumptions, and an apparent lack of understanding of how health insurance actually works.” .
which is within the first paragraph here:
https://www.aha.org/news/blog/2025-08-28-setting-record-straight-separating-fact-fiction-health-insurance-marketplace-fraud)
b) Democratic Sen. Blumenthal is aware, and has cited references:
here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo
and if you know a bit about adverse selection, and know that the ACA expanded subsidies, which were in from 2021 to 2025, would have heavily reduced adverse selection by encouraging healthier people not that likely to get sick, you can see that Dr. Blase's refutation to Sen. Blumenthal here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo&t=162s
also tends to indicate a problem with the thinking and analysis of Dr. Blase.
2) The particular problem with the graphic is it looks to me like, as its total cost of the benchmark second lowest cost silver plan for a 50-year-old, the graph looks to me like it has to be leaving out, in the total cost of the plan, the direct Cost-Sharing-Reduction (CSR) payments to insurers, which were stopped in 2017. (The Paragon graph seems to include the other costs, on-exchange government subsidies, and what the insured person paid.)
The reason I suspect this is Paragon has text on its site where the graphic, which text has not much else about the switchover from non-funding CSRs, Paragon wrote:
"A particularly large increase in premiums occurred in 2018, driven by “silver loading”—the practice of inflating ACA silver plan premiums to cover insurers’ Cost-Sharing Reduction (CSR) obligations after a court ruled that the Obama administration’s CSR payments were unlawful. After the federal government halted CSR payments in 2017, insurers still had to offer CSR plans to eligible enrollees. To recoup these costs, insurers increased premiums on silver plans, which are used to calculate benchmark premiums and determine premium tax credits (PTCs)"
so, they are calling attention to that large jump on their graph in 2018 and explaining it as increased premiums due to CSR non-funding, while, of course, if they were counting the prior way the CSRs were funded (direct payment to insurers separate from on-exchange subsidy) in the total cost of the SLCSP, there would NOT be that large jump!
I have elaborated a bit further on the problem with the graphic, and have attempted to provide an estimate of the actual cost increase of the ACA plan that the Paragon graphic is plotting here
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/senate-republican-leader-john-thune
if anyone, especially anyone trying to verify that suspected deception or error in the graphic, is interested.
ACA should have never been enacted from the beginning. The Democrats scream to save a failed ACA. Their goal along was to break the system to push us to a single payer system. The enriched the insurance companies. I propose a gradual phase out of ACA over two years. The subsidies should have been never been implemented.