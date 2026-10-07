HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
Oct 7Edited

The Doctors We Are Losing

By @Wendell Potter

For 46 years ethical physicians, medical residents, nurses and healthcare adjacent professionals have endured moral injury and watched the byproducts of Corporate Medicine harm their patients and communities.

The impact? Suicide among ethical medical professionals, bankrupted patients; and poor public health.

All who have profited from Managed Care should be ashamed and divest immediately. Commercial health insurance investment banks and their shareholders are bad actors.

Why?

Obstruction of medical care is a crime in 50 states. Because of greed, it has become a trillion dollar industry. The only solution to ending the cruelty, inhumanity and greed is to pass our HR 3069 bill with our HR 676 financing framework reintegrated.

It's time.

The intentional, methodical, deliberate, systemic denial of medical care to generate corporate and individual shareholder wealth for violent, unethical shareholders should be illegal.

In Pennsylvania, two state lawmakers have brilliantly introduced legislation to hold commercial health insurance investment bank CEOs criminally accountable for aggravated assault whenever a premium-paying patient is harmed or killed by Denial of Care by AI or other Harm-for-Profit tools the industry has been permitted to use since 1980 to extract wealth from intentionally untreated illness, injury and preventable death.

We are replicating that legislation in statehouses nationwide now. If elected politicians on the Hill continue to ignore our petitions for humane treatment after 46 years, we will get accountability state-by-state so CEOs like Stephen Hemsley, Tim Noel, Andrew Witty and all of the others are convicted and incarcerated for their ongoing crimes.

We are no longer giving any players or bad actors across Corporate Medicine an inch of grace. It's time to call them out for their violent, insidious and frequently criminal ways.

We are doing it hourly, because that is how often they commit crimes. A short list of 2026 crimes by commercial health insurance bank employees and their boards include but is not limited to: price-fixing, price gouging; collusion to price-fix; defrauding Medicaid and Medicare; methodical over-billing for years at a time in many cases; recklessly upcoding with false diagnoses; refusing transfers and rehab care to paying patients; cutting services that have already been financed by premium-paying Americans; defrauding their own (violent) shareholders; lying on Earnings Calls; lying to invested pension fund managers; creating algos that intentionally under pay physicians/clinics; harassing clinic owners after the Optum hack/crash; sending float money offshore; churning profit from portfolios that have nothing to do with patient care; setting up computer systems that intentionally malfunction to withhold care to addicted persons and mentally ill persons; cutting staff to risk patient safety; selling our private medical information to third parties; using loopholes to violate HIPAA; privatizing the VA to harm our military families; purging hospital contracts to squeeze profit for their (violent) shareholders...

The weaponization of administrative chaos has caused preventable harm and death for 46 years. K Street players and depraved persons have played the quid pro quo game with our lives, livelihoods and families for nearly a half century.

Enough.

If you are a private equity bad actor, commercial health insurance investment bank CEO/CFO or employee, a shareholder or a candidate supporter the Harm-for-Profit business model, get out of our way.

And, shame on you.

It is time to pass our Single Payer Universal Healthcare / National Improved Medicare for All bill -- HR 3069.

Join us for a National Single Payer Town Hall on October 14th. Get the facts about HR 3069. Unite. All oars in now against the machinery, greed and violence of the commercial health insurance investment bank industry and all of the people who perpetuate Harm-for-Profit.

The sea change is now.

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
Oct 7

Here is a quote from Yale school of public health YES public health “A system that covers everyone, costs $1 trillion less, and averts more than 100,000 deaths annually requires no new discovery to implement, only enactment,"

Please support our physicians, communities and public health with passing the Medicare for ALL acts.

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