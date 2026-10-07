The Doctors We Are Losing

Last month, on National Physician Suicide Awareness Day, Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced a bipartisan resolution asking Congress to formally recognize it. The American Association of Emergency Medicine, whose president Vicki Norton joined Stevens for the announcement, put a startling number on the problem: roughly one in ten physicians report recent or current suicidal ideation.

I’ve spent years writing about what the insurance industry does to patients. I don’t write nearly enough about what it does to the people trying to treat them.

A different kind of injury

In 2018, psychiatrist and emergency physician Wendy Dean and hand surgeon Simon Talbot published a short essay in STAT News that gave doctors a new word for what they’d been feeling and couldn’t name. They called it moral injury — a term borrowed from military medicine, where it describes what happens to a soldier ordered to do something that violates their own conscience. Dean and Talbot argued that physicians experience something similar every day: caught between the Hippocratic oath they took and a system that increasingly won’t let them honor it.

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Moral injury, as Dean describes it, is the sense of being betrayed by somebody in a position of authority in a high-stakes situation, in a way that forces you to transgress your own deeply held obligations. That’s a different diagnosis than “burnout.” Burnout implies the doctor is depleted, worn down, in need of rest or resilience training. Moral injury says the doctor isn’t broken, but instead, the system asked them to break their own code — repeatedly — and they’re paying the price for it.

Dean has spent the years since building an organization, Moral Injury of Healthcare, around that distinction, and in 2023 published a book with Talbot, If I Betray These Words, profiling clinicians who’ve lived it. One of the stories is about a doctor who took his own life. She has said the deadline for titling the book landed while she was writing that chapter.

Who is standing between the doctor and the patient

Ask most physicians what interrupts their ability to practice medicine the way they were trained to, and you won’t hear “my patients” or “the disease.” You’ll hear “the insurance company.”

The American Medical Association’s latest survey of practicing physicians found that 95% say prior authorization delays necessary care, 79% say patients abandon treatment, and 26% reported that delays led to serious adverse events. Despite insurers’ promises to reform the process, only one in three physicians expects meaningful improvement.

While I have you, I’ll be joining Dr. Wendy Dean and Dr. Matt Ramsey on Sunday, October 25, at the Pen & Pencil Club in Philadelphia for a conversation about why health care matters so much in the upcoming midterm elections — and what’s at stake if we don’t act. The event, Why the Midterms Matter, starts at 6 p.m. at the Pen & Pencil Club (1522 Latimer St.). Doors open by 5:15 p.m. If you’re in the Philly area, I’d love to see you there! RSVP HERE

That is the daily, depressing version of moral injury: a doctor who knows exactly what a patient needs, who has the training and the judgment to provide it, and who has to watch a prior auth reviewer (often someone with far less clinical training, sometimes an algorithm) override that judgment for reasons that have nothing to do with the patient in front of them. Do that enough times, lose enough of those fights, and something in a conscientious person starts to give.

The numbers we don’t fully have

For years the figure most often repeated — including by members of Congress — has been that 300 to 400 physicians die by suicide every year in the United States. A newer analysis using the National Violent Death Reporting System identified 724 physician suicides from 2017 through 2022 — roughly 120 a year. But incomplete records mean that figure shouldn’t be treated as a definitive national count.

The honest answer is that we don’t have a clean, current national count and that gap is itself part of the story.

A 2024 analysis published in The British Medical Journal also shows that female physicians face a heightened risk of suicide and linked physician distress to moral injury and administrative burdens, although the evidence doesn’t establish a direct causal link between insurance practices and suicide.

What a resolution can and can’t do

The Stevens-Fitzpatrick resolution won’t change a single insurance company’s prior authorization policy but it does put Congress on record saying the stigma that keeps physicians from seeking help (for instance, the fear that a mental health visit will show up on a licensing application and end a career) has to end.

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But stigma is the symptom Congress is willing to name. The system that manufactures the despair underneath it, where a for-profit intermediary can second-guess a physician’s clinical judgment on drugs, tests, hospital stays, and specialist visits, and walk away from the consequences when that judgment turns out to have been right — is the one nobody in this resolution is asked to touch. Doctors don’t just need permission to see a therapist. They need a system that stops manufacturing the injury in the first place.