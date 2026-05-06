HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Andrew Tsang's avatar
Andrew Tsang
18h

I think that NYT article was very one-dimensional and agree that while hospital consolidation is a problem, I think your argument here is spot on in terms of the misdirection.

One thing to add: it doesn't matter "who started the wave of consolidation", whether hospitals did it as a defensive maneuver or whether regional plans consolidated into the mega carriers that we have today.

The fact of the matter is "who started it" is just another way to perpetuate a fight - instead of taking the first step forward and in the name of health diplomacy to lower the out-of-control problems in U.S. healthcare.

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Shawn Schwartz's avatar
Shawn Schwartz
18h

The finger-pointing continues in healthcare. As you articulated, hospitals, insurers, manufacturers, technology, and private equity all contributed to our current state and have a vested interest in keeping costs high (must make shareholders happy). The losers in this equation are patients and taxpayers who must foot a larger portion of the bill.

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