HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Dan Munro's avatar
Dan Munro
8h

The big takeaway for me - from all the big IDN's - is that they aren't that much cheaper than the alternatives (having entirely separate payer and provider functions). That certainly supports the theory that eliminating payers entirely (as some people like Mark Cuban suggest) won't generate much savings - kinda like rearranging deck chairs.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
4h

We need to eliminate health insurance companies…..totally

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