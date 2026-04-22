Kaiser Permanente, the oldest HMO in the country, recently released its 2025 financial reports, and the results are raising eyebrows. Kaiser has long been considered the standard for how health care can be delivered without the problems of profit motivation.

That lofty position is under scrutiny after Kaiser posted net income for 2025 of $9.3 billion.

To be fair, most of Kaiser’s income comes from investments. The company reported operating income of $1.4 billion, a 146% increase from $569 million in 2024.

But many are starting to question Kaiser’s nonprofit status and mission. Company executives state that its charitable mission guides every decision and that the system invests billions of dollars into the communities it serves. Detractors point to several facts to challenge this position.

One issue is the disparity between the tax benefits Kaiser enjoys and its charitable spending. A 2024 study from the Lown Institute found that Kaiser had the largest disparity between its tax benefits and its charitable spending when compared to other large nonprofit health care systems in the U.S. The study found that Kaiser provided $963 million in patient financial assistance or charitable care while it received about $1.5 billion on tax benefits from its nonprofit status, an extra $500 million a year of net income at taxpayer expense.

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Recent lawsuit settlements also raise concerns. In January of this year, Kaiser agreed to pay $556 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting invalid diagnosis codes for its Medicare Advantage members to get higher reimbursement from the federal government. The size of the settlement raises questions about how long Kaiser has used this billing practice, and how much money it has taken in this way. And while the Kaiser health plans are nonprofit, the Permanente Medical Groups are not. Another question this settlement raises is how much the Permanente Medical Groups benefited from this tactic.

In February, Kaiser agreed to pay another settlement of $28 million to resolve allegations that its health plans failed to provide timely and appropriate access to mental health and substance abuse services.

I started my career working for Kaiser Permanente almost 40 years ago. The people I worked with were dedicated, and I had a strong sense of mission and commitment to providing high quality, cost effective care to the communities we served. It has been a long time since I left Kaiser, so I can’t speak to the current culture.

Still, unlike companies like UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Elevance or Aetna/CVS, Kaiser doesn’t have a stock price to manage. That helps Kaiser to act more like a true charitable organization.

The debate about providing health care in this country should look beyond Kaiser and its actions to the broad effects of the current health insurance industry. In my opinion, Kaiser is better than the publicly traded, for-profit carriers, but that just makes them the cleanest port-a-john at the fair.