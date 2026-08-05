HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Sally Neely Nix's avatar
Sally Neely Nix
2dEdited

I was directly involved in a young woman’s case. A young woman was hit by a truck and thrown over 40 feet. After Mallory suffered a devastating traumatic brain injury, multiple people with influence reached out to David Cordani asking him to intervene with egregious insurance denials. Those requests went unanswered. Meanwhile, Mallory’s family faced a $1.7 million bill while she fought to relearn how to walk, talk, and live again. Leadership isn’t just about quarterly earnings. It’s about how you respond when a family is facing the unimaginable. The most expensive thing in healthcare isn’t treatment. It’s the cost of indifference. I learned all I needed to know about Cordani through Mallory’s case.

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Jim Finn's avatar
Jim Finn
2d

As a former head of corporate communications at Chase, Oracle, and Avaya, I always enjoy reading your insights on the industry. I really don’t understand why we have a for-profit healthcare system that denies people with insurance access to healthcare. When a company like United healthcare has some of the highest rejection rates in the industry, you and I know that the CFO knows the exact dollar amount they put to the bottom line by denying people coverage and expecting them to go away and not fight. I’ve heard their rejection rate as high as 30 something percent.

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