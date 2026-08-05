David Cordani joined Cigna in 1991, two years before I did. I arrived in 1993, recruited from Humana to support the health care division, which was based in Bloomfield, Connecticut. I spent four years there before being promoted and transferred to Cigna’s Philadelphia headquarters. I would soon become vice president of corporate communications for the company.

In those Bloomfield years I often saw Cordani in the offices and in the company gym. He was an avid runner and cyclist — I believe he still is — and even then it was clear to anyone paying attention that he was being groomed for something significant. The people running Cigna had identified him early.

On July 1, Cordani retired as Cigna’s chief executive officer, becoming executive chair of the board. Brian Evanko, who spent nearly three decades at the company and served as its president and chief operating officer, succeeded him as CEO. The transition was orderly, planned, and announced months in advance. It was, as Cordani himself described it in an all-hands meeting with colleagues, like a relay race — a seamless handoff designed to sustain momentum.

What Cordani handed off was a company that bears little resemblance to the one that former CEO Ed Hanway handed off to Cordani. In seventeen years as CEO, Cordani transformed a company, which as recently as the 1980s had a relatively inconsequential share of the U.S. health insurance business, to a Fortune 15 health care conglomerate with more than $275 billion in annual revenue, a 15-fold increase from the $18 billion in total revenue when Cordani took over as CEO. He moved its headquarters to his home state, navigated one of the most contentious merger collapses in recent corporate history, engineered the largest acquisition the company has ever made, helped kill public option legislation in a state that had paid to keep him there, and presided over a string of legal and regulatory actions in his final years that illuminate the distance between the machine he built and the people it was supposed to serve.

He also presided over a company that saw its stock price climb from $31.72 when he became CEO to $277.07 on the day he retired. Cordani himself, who was compensated primarily in stock grants and options during those 17 years, was one of the biggest beneficiaries of that increase.

This is not a story about whether David Cordani is a good or bad person. I knew him and believe he is capable of genuine conviction. It is a story about a system — one he navigated with exceptional skill, and at times helped shape — that was designed to reward a specific kind of leadership, regardless of what that leadership meant for the people paying the premiums.

The Climb

Cordani joined Cigna in 1991 as an actuary and spent eighteen years rising through its ranks before becoming CEO. He served as president of Cigna HealthCare from 2005 to 2008 and as president and chief operating officer of Cigna Corporation from June 2008 until December 2009, when he succeeded H. Edward Hanway, who had led the company since 2000.

Cordani officially became CEO on January 1, 2010, at age 43. One of his first significant moves was to shorten his commute to work by changing the company’s address.

Moving the Flag

Cigna’s corporate roots ran to both Hartford, Connecticut — home of Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, founded in 1865— and Philadelphia – where the Insurance Company of North America (INA), founded in 1792 – had been based before the two companies merged in 1983. The merger made the newly named Cigna a powerhouse not only in the property and casualty and life insurance space but also as a leading manager of employee benefits for large corporations. Just as Cigna’s financial services division had been a leader in the movement of employers away from pensions to 401(k)s, Cigna Healthcare would become a leader in moving America’s workers into HMOs – and in more recent years into the HMO-like plans with high cost-sharing obligations that now dominate the health insurance landscape.

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Investors and Wall Street financial analysts loved the trend that Cigna was helping lead, and the company’s executives came to believe that so much more money could be made in health care than in Cigna’s other lines of business that over five years – 1999-2004 – the company would sell its large P&C, financial services and reinsurance divisions to focus on health benefits, primarily for its “jumbo” accounts – employers with thousands of workers.

Hanway, who like Cordani was an actuary, grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs and had a short chauffeur-driven commute to the company’s headquarters in Philly’s two pyramid-topped glass towers called Liberty Place, which were the city’s tallest until Comcast moved into its new 58-story headquarters in 2008. Cordani lived in Simsbury, Connecticut, and didn’t want to move his family south. The year after he became CEO, he stood on the spacious lawn of Cigna’s bucolic Bloomfield campus alongside Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and made it official. “Our corporate headquarters, effective today, is Bloomfield, Conn.”

The occasion was the signing of Malloy’s “First Five” economic development program, a package worth between $50 million and $71 million in state tax incentives in exchange for Cigna’s commitment to create between 200 and 800 new Connecticut jobs. Philadelphia retained 1,100 jobs and lost its corporate flag. Connecticut got the flag, tens of millions in committed tax incentives, and a CEO who could run or bike to work.

It was deft — primarily because Cigna undoubtedly would have moved the headquarters without getting a penny from the state of Connecticut – and it set the template for how Cordani operated. In my opinion, Governor Malloy and the taxpayers of Connecticut got played. Just seven years earlier, Cigna floated the rumor that it was considering relocating its headquarters to Camden, N.J., when its Liberty Place lease was up for renewal. The scheme worked: Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials offered the company more than $9 million in incentives to stay put. On April 26, 2004, I wrote a press release announcing that Cigna had decided to renew the Liberty Place lease for 12 more years. And despite that promise to create new jobs in Connecticut, Cigna now employs far fewer people in the state – approximately 3,000 – than in 2011 when the state put the total at 3,883.

The Anthem Episode

In 2015, Anthem — the Indianapolis-based Blue Cross Blue Shield giant now known as Elevance Health — proposed to acquire Cigna in a deal valued at approximately $54 billion that would have created the largest health insurer in the United States. On the surface, Cigna’s board accepted.

The deal collapsed in 2017. Antitrust was a genuine obstacle: the Justice Department sued to block the merger, arguing it would harm competition and raise costs for employers and consumers, and the Delaware Chancery Court ultimately found the antitrust barriers would likely have doomed the transaction regardless of what either party did.

But a separate chapter played out alongside the regulatory fight. According to the Massachusetts Laborers’ Annuity Fund, which filed a derivative lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court in 2020, Cordani changed course when he learned he would not be CEO of the combined company — Anthem’s position was that its own CEO would lead the merged entity. The pension fund alleged that Cordani hired lawyers and the public relations firm Teneo to execute a “Trojan Horse” campaign, working against the deal while publicly appearing to support it. Anthem’s own lawsuit was blunt: “Rather than working to unlock shareholder value, Cigna’s Chief Executive Officer, David Cordani, and Cigna’s Board of Directors tied their support of a merger to their own entrenchment.”

“The board supported his sabotage and placed Cordani’s personal interests over the best interests of the company” in order “to protect their jobs at the expense of shareholders.” — Massachusetts Laborers’ Annuity Fund lawsuit, Delaware Chancery Court, 2020

The Delaware judge, J. Travis Laster — who called the case a “corporate soap opera” — found that Cigna had breached its obligations but declined to award damages, citing the antitrust barriers as a likely independent cause of the deal’s failure. Cigna denied the sabotage allegations. The full truth may never be resolved cleanly.

What is clear is what came next. With the Anthem deal dead, Cordani moved quickly — and entirely on his own terms.

The $67 Billion Bet

In March 2018, Cigna announced a definitive agreement to acquire Express Scripts, the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit management company, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $67 billion, including roughly $15 billion in assumed debt. Express Scripts had revenues exceeding $100 billion — making it substantially larger than Cigna in revenue terms. It was headquartered in St. Louis and had its own CEO, Tim Wentworth.

The outcome of the deal’s negotiation reflected Cordani’s skill at merger politics. The combined company would be named Cigna. Its headquarters would remain in Bloomfield. Cordani would be president and CEO of the combined enterprise. Wentworth would become president of the Express Scripts business. The deal closed on December 20, 2018.

The transformation was profound. Cigna was no longer primarily a health insurer. By revenue, it had become principally a pharmacy benefit management company that also operated a health insurance division — a reality now embodied in the Evernorth brand that houses Express Scripts. In the first quarter of 2026, Evernorth generated $58.4 billion in adjusted revenues. Cigna Healthcare generated $11.5 billion. The company Cordani built is, first and foremost, a drug supply chain business.

Cordani presented the acquisition as a move that would drive down drug costs and better integrate pharmacy and medical care for patients. The legal record of the years that followed tells a more complicated story.

The Legal Reckoning

In the final years of Cordani’s tenure, Cigna and its subsidiary Express Scripts accumulated a striking roster of legal and regulatory actions. Together, they form a portrait of the gap between the company’s public commitments and its actual practices.

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In 2023, ProPublica published an investigation into Cigna’s use of an automated claims review system called PxDx. The system allowed Cigna’s physicians to reject medical claims in batches, without opening individual patient files. Across two months in 2022, Cigna rejected more than 300,000 claims using PxDx, with physicians spending an average of 1.2 seconds reviewing each. In one documented case, a single Cigna medical director denied 60,000 claims in a single month. The House Energy and Commerce Committee and multiple state insurance commissioners opened investigations. A federal class action lawsuit followed, alleging that the system violated California law requiring a thorough and individual review of each claim.

Across two months in 2022, Cigna rejected more than 300,000 claims using PxDx, with physicians spending an average of 1.2 seconds on each. One medical director denied 60,000 claims in a single month. — ProPublica, 2023

In March 2024, the Department of Justice settled a civil health care fraud lawsuit against Cigna over its Medicare Advantage practices. The settlement, totaling $172 million, resolved allegations that Cigna submitted inaccurate and untruthful patient diagnosis data to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to inflate the payments it received, failed to withdraw that data and repay CMS, and falsely certified in writing to CMS that the data was accurate. The original DOJ lawsuit had alleged that CMS overpaid Cigna an estimated $1.4 billion from 2012 to 2017. As part of the settlement, Cigna entered into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the HHS Office of Inspector General, requiring extensive auditing and accountability provisions.

In February 2026, just months before Cordani’s retirement, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois against Express Scripts, Cigna, and Evernorth by the Plumbers’ Welfare Fund of Chicago-based Local 130, represented by one of the country’s most formidable class action firms. The lawsuit alleges that Express Scripts created an offshore entity called Ascent — majority-owned by Cigna and headquartered in Switzerland — to receive kickbacks from drug companies that were contractually required to be passed through to clients as rebates. The complaint alleges violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Damning support came from inside the company itself: Cigna’s own chief medical officer, Steve Miller, is cited in the complaint as having acknowledged that Ascent’s creation enabled Express Scripts to “double, triple dip on fees” without its customers knowing.

The same month the RICO lawsuit was filed, the Federal Trade Commission reached what it called a “landmark” settlement with Express Scripts over allegations that the company, along with CVS Caremark and OptumRx, had artificially inflated insulin prices through anticompetitive rebating practices. Under the settlement, Express Scripts agreed to stop preferring high-list-price drugs on its standard formularies when cheaper equivalents exist, to delink its compensation from the savings it negotiates with drugmakers, and to disclose kickbacks to brokers. The FTC estimated the settlement would lower patients’ out-of-pocket costs by as much as $7 billion over the next decade.

I have been following these developments closely and have written about several of them. The Express Scripts acquisition that Cordani championed as a vehicle for driving down drug costs has become, in the legal record, an illustration of how the PBM model can be used to do precisely the opposite. And notably, the FTC settlement did not require the company to make any restitution to customers who had paid the inflated prices, and the changes in business practices the company agreed to make were changes the company had already told investors it was making.

The Connecticut Gambit, Reversed

In May 2019, the Connecticut legislature was advancing a bill to create a state-based public health insurance option — a modest proposal that would have offered residents an alternative to private insurance on the state’s individual and small-group markets. The bill had support from the governor and state comptroller.

Then Cordani intervened. According to state officials, he warned that if the bill moved forward, Cigna would “reconsider where they’re domiciled.” The same state that had paid up to $71 million to attract Cigna’s headquarters could, the implication was clear, lose it just as easily.

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State Comptroller Kevin Lembo disclosed the threat publicly. Within days, legislators gutted the bill, leaving only provisions related to drug importation, cost containment and reinsurance. The public option was dead.

The threat was made even though Cigna does not sell coverage on Connecticut’s exchange and has few large group customers in the state. The public option posed no meaningful competitive threat to its Connecticut business. Lembo said so plainly: “This is not an existential threat to them. It’s an ideological threat to the CEO of Cigna.”

I know that episode from the inside. Patient and consumer advocates working to pass public option legislation in Connecticut, Colorado, and Nevada — all three states were moving legislation that year — asked me to support their efforts, and I did. I testified before a Nevada legislative committee, wrote op-eds in Colorado, and worked closely with advocacy organizations in Connecticut. There was real optimism in all three states. Connecticut’s political conditions seemed particularly favorable: a Democratic governor, a Democratic legislature, a comptroller who had championed the idea for years, and growing public support.

Then Cordani made his threat, and within days the bill was gone. Colorado and Nevada passed their public options. Connecticut did not — not because the policy was wrong, and not because the politics had shifted, but because a single CEO used the leverage his company’s presence conferred on a state that had courted him.

“This is not an existential threat to them. It’s an ideological threat to the CEO of Cigna.” — Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo, 2019

Testifying on Affordability

On January 22, 2026, five months before his retirement, Cordani testified before the House Committee on Ways and Means at a hearing on the impact of rising health care costs on American families. He spoke about the importance of innovation, competition, and value-based care. He spoke about Cigna’s commitment to affordability.

He did not mention the $172 million Medicare Advantage fraud settlement, the PxDx class action, or the RICO lawsuit filed against Express Scripts the following month. Congress did not ask about them either. The hearing proceeded in the register that such hearings tend to occupy: general commitments, managed exchanges, no binding accountability.

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It was, in its way, a fitting capstone to seventeen years of public positioning — a CEO testifying about affordability while leading a company whose legal record in the same period told a different story.

What the Compensation Record Shows

Throughout all of this, Cordani’s compensation kept climbing — and the structure of that compensation never really changed. Base salary was always a small fraction of Cordani’s total, typically $1 million to $1.6 million a year. The rest was equity: stock awards, stock options, and performance share units tied primarily to Cigna’s share price and earnings per share. The system was designed to reward what moved the stock. It did so with great consistency.

In 2009, his last year before fully assuming the CEO title, Cordani’s total compensation was $6.6 million. By 2011 it had reached $18.9 million. In 2021, according to a STAT News analysis using actual realized gains, his total compensation from Cigna exceeded $91 million — the highest of any insurance company executive that year. The mechanism was straightforward: the pandemic had suppressed medical utilization as patients avoided doctors and hospitals out of fear of COVID. Claims fell. Cigna’s stock surged. Options granted years earlier were suddenly worth a fortune. The health crisis that was killing hundreds of thousands of Americans produced, through the logic of reduced claims, a financial windfall for the man running one of the companies collecting their premiums.

A STAT News analysis found that Cordani had registered $366 million in realized compensation from 2012 through 2021 alone. Add the proxy-reported figures for the years before and after — including $22.87 million in 2025, his final full year as CEO — and his total career earnings from Cigna almost certainly exceed $400 million.

In January 2026, Cigna’s compensation committee reported that Cordani’s 2023–2025 Strategic Performance Shares paid out at 73% of target, based on cumulative adjusted income from operations and relative total shareholder return. The committee called the result reflective of “strong performance.” Thousands of PxDx denial victims, Connecticut patients who still lack a public option, and union members whose drug rebates were allegedly routed to a Swiss shell company might assess that performance differently.

What He Leaves Behind

Brian Evanko, who like Cordani and Hanway was an actuary who rose up through the ranks, inherits a company that posted $68.5 billion in first-quarter 2026 revenues, raised its full-year outlook, and is exiting the individual ACA exchange market at year-end — withdrawing from the marketplace that serves people buying their own coverage, often those with the fewest options and the greatest need. He also inherits RICO litigation, the Corporate Integrity Agreement with HHS-OIG, and a pharmacy benefit management business under active regulatory scrutiny on multiple fronts. And he will have considerably fewer employees to lead: Since Cigna’s acquisition of Express Scripts in 2018, the company has shed more than 6,000 workers, many of them in Connecticut, through job cuts and “restructurings”.

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Evanko has spoken about affordability and a “customer-first vision.” He is 49, has spent nearly three decades at Cigna, and is described by analysts as a natural successor who signals continuity rather than transformation. That continuity will include the compensation structure — overwhelmingly equity-based, tied to the stock price, accountable first and foremost to the expectations of shareholders.

The machine is working well, by the metrics it was built to serve. Whether it is working well for the right people remains, as it has always been, the question the proxy statements are not designed to answer.