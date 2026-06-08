HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
12h

This Wednesday June 10

National Nurses United and Medicare for ALL is having an national organizing call

5pm pacific/8 ET

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Jennifer Smith's avatar
Jennifer Smith
13h

I am not holding my breath… https://substack.com/@jennifersmith2/note/c-272915978?r=1uuxwo&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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