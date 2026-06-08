The House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing Wednesday on a package of bills framed around price transparency and lower costs for patients. One of those bills would require mandatory public reporting of ownership structures, mergers, acquisitions, and beneficial owner information for a broad range of health care entities — hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, independent emergency departments, and physician practices, including those backed by private equity.



Penalties for noncompliance run as high as $5 million per violation for larger hospitals and $2 million for everyone else. Annual random audits would verify accuracy. Public HHS reports would begin in 2029, documenting consolidation trends and ownership changes across the sector.

It is a serious piece of legislation with real teeth, but there is a big problem with it. The bill references health plans in its disaggregation framework — describing how HHS should categorize ownership data about other entities — but imposes no reporting obligations on health plans themselves. They appear in the bill only as a category that might own the entities being scrutinized, never as entities subject to scrutiny in their own right.



The bill would require hospitals to disclose their debt levels, real estate transactions, and beneficial ownership, and require physician groups backed by private equity to reveal their investor structures. But the insurance companies that sit at the center of the American health care system — that adjudicate claims, set network terms, design benefit structures, and increasingly own the very providers they contract with — face no parallel obligation whatsoever.

There is a further problem. Much of what the bill requires from providers already exists in federal reporting frameworks. CMS requires hospitals, physician group practices, and ambulatory surgical centers to disclose ownership information, including all parties with a five percent or greater ownership interest, as a condition of Medicare participation. Changes of ownership, mergers, acquisitions, and consolidations must be reported to CMS within 30 days. A December 2024 Congressional Research Service analysis examined these existing data sources specifically in the context of congressional oversight of hospital ownership, concluding that CMS systems already capture substantial ownership and consolidation data for the provider sector. The bill creates a new parallel reporting infrastructure for providers that largely duplicates what CMS already collects — while asking nothing of insurers for whom no comparable federal ownership disclosure framework currently exists.

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The result is a bill that imposes new administrative burdens and significant penalty exposure on providers for reporting information the federal government largely already has, while giving the insurance industry a free pass on ownership transparency it has never been asked to provide.

The Consolidation the Bill Doesn’t See

The stated purpose of the ownership reporting requirement is to give policymakers and the public visibility into consolidation trends that drive up health care costs. It is a legitimate goal. Consolidation in health care — across hospitals, physician practices, and insurers — has been well-documented as a contributor to higher prices and reduced competition. But if consolidation is the concern, the bill’s scope is strikingly incomplete.



Last year, the Center for Health & Democracy published the groundbreaking Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group — the first comprehensive accounting of the insurance conglomerate’s corporate structure, drawn from Schedule Y filings submitted to state insurance regulators. (There is no federal law that requires similar filings with any federal agency, which is why CHD’s researchers had to spend months sorting through multiple state filings spanning several years.) What we found was striking: as of late 2024, UnitedHealth was composed of approximately 2,694 subsidiaries spanning a broad range of sectors, with entities headquartered in 17 countries.

UnitedHealth is composed of two core entities: UnitedHealthcare, its insurance arm, and Optum, its health services division. Through Optum, UnitedHealth has become one of the largest employers of physicians in the United States — owning or affiliated with tens of thousands of doctors, operating hundreds of urgent care clinics, running pharmacy benefit management operations, and providing data analytics services to the very health systems it competes with and contracts against.



Under the bill before the Energy & Commerce Committee this week, a 30-physician practice owned by a private equity fund would be required to disclose its ownership structure, its parent company, and any acquisitions from the prior year. UnitedHealth Group would not.

A Pattern Worth Recognizing

This is not the first time a transparency effort aimed at the health care sector has found ways to illuminate providers while leaving insurers in the dark. The ownership reporting provision in this bill is nearly identical to language included in the 2023 Lower Costs, More Transparency Act, which passed the House with broad bipartisan support. Price transparency advocates — including those who have spent years pushing hospitals and insurers alike to publish their negotiated rates — rightly celebrated the insurer price disclosure provisions in that bill.

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But ownership transparency is a different question from price transparency. Posting negotiated rates tells patients something about what care costs. Disclosing ownership structures, debt levels, beneficial owners, and acquisition activity tells the public something about who controls the health care system and why.



The new legislation before Congress gets only halfway there.

Why It Matters

The argument for exempting insurers from ownership reporting typically goes unspoken, which is itself informative. There is no principled distinction between a private equity firm acquiring a physician practice — which the bill treats as a transparency concern — and an insurer acquiring a physician practice, a pharmacy benefit manager, a data analytics company, or a specialty pharmacy. The consolidation is the same. The market power implications are the same. The opacity, for patients and policymakers alike, is the same. What is different is who wrote the exemption and who benefits from it.

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Lawmakers have an opportunity this week to ask a straightforward question: If ownership transparency is good policy for hospitals and physician groups, why not for health plans? The bills before the subcommittee include provisions targeting insurer claim denial rates, overhead costs, and Medicare Advantage encounter data. That is meaningful progress. But none of it substitutes for the same ownership disclosure requirements being imposed on the rest of the sector.

Transparency should not be a one-way mirror. A bill that burdens providers with duplicative reporting requirements while exempting insurers from disclosure obligations that don’t exist anywhere in federal law is not a transparency bill. It is a competitive advantage dressed up as one. If Congress is serious about giving patients and policymakers a clear view of who controls American health care and why costs keep rising, it should demand the same accounting from insurers that it is demanding from everyone else.