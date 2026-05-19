HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Lisa Poggi's avatar
Lisa Poggi
3h

Another truth bomb. Thank you Wendell!!

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Sarah Ascher's avatar
Sarah Ascher
3h

Moving from the corporate healthcare work world to that of non-profits working with the homeless provided a stunning revelation of how many people are homeless due to one big medical bill. My first thought was always wondering if that bill was even accurate. On top of that, many dual eligible people on the street who are covered don’t know they are. They are often victims of ever shifting health homes due to brokers who offer to “help” them sign up for a new plan.

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