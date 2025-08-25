HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Now That’s Funny
10h

“Should taxpayers be footing the bill for health insurance premiums when insurance corporations are reporting tens of billions in annual profits and paying hefty dividends to shareholders” Where’s the investigation into where “subsidies” are really going? We can’t keep propping up health insurance companies and by extension hospital groups, both of which are benefitting financially at the expense of a rational and sane medical treatment framework. The push needs to be to get our elected officials to call out and start effectively capping both of these groups. I don’t hold out much hope that a critical mass of donor backed politicians will have the backbone to actually take on this fight, but at this point the only solutions that are going to correct this situation are single payer or 100% market based where the only insurance plans allowed are catastrophic plans (everything else is cash based).

Donna
10h

Everyone at the plan knows those ACA plans are worthless. Those health plans are targeted for denial. You may buy one but at the end of the day you get nothing of value besides high deductibles and copays and lots of denials. The plan takes your money and the government money . The solution is to bring in universal health coverage. Pay for preventive care and all outpatient care. Get rid of inpatient care as this is where a majority of fraud occurs. It’s the inpatient status that drives hospitals and provider’s to hire coders, casemanager, revenue cycle directors , etc just to get that inpatient revenue. Most health problems can be covered in outpatient. Common sense health care. Does an 80 year old bedridden with 50 active comorbids who is bedbound need an open heart ? No . They need hospice not a bunch of doctors trying to milk her Medicare for every dime they can get. This would stop if profit was taken out of healthcare.

