HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
4h

As we have spent twice as much on healthcare with worse healthcare outcomes, commercial private for profit health insurance industry lobbyists continue to place every imaginable hurdle to care. We now demand passage of Medicare for all acts.

Curative, compassionate, and comfort care that is free at the point of service, free of all middle men, and therefore free of all profit. Funded entirely by a progressive tax. (so the wealthy pay their fair share)

Call Congress at 202 224–3121

Reply
Share
Ten Ten Ten's avatar
Ten Ten Ten
2h

Important and sobering analysis. The distinction you draw between a full market collapse and a self-reinforcing affordability spiral is exactly the kind of clarity this debate needs. Too often, policymakers wait for a crisis to become irreversible before acting on evidence already at hand. Keep it up, Wendell. America needs many more journalist advocates like you.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture