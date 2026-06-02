HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kathryn Lewandowsky's avatar
Kathryn Lewandowsky
11h

Of course insurance companies will be using AI to send out these denials. They can’t find enough humans with the heart of their CEO’s to continue to do the work. And shareholders just put their head in the sand! I’ve known several people who have quit that job because they could not take the guilt any longer.

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ravine's avatar
ravine
11h

when our corrupt lawmakers have set up a system whereby the worst consequence of such practices for the insurers is that they have to ultimately pay the claim (nothing more or punitive that would serve to disincentivize these shenanigans), what do we really expect to happen? i don’t even blame the players, i blame the irreparably corrupt game-makers (the us govt). watching them (members of Congress) pretend to be shocked or angry about the very predictable results of the system THEY create/protect during their sham hearings is what really gets me fuming.

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