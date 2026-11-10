After two years of warning investors that rising medical costs were putting pressure on their businesses, the nation’s largest for-profit health insurers delivered the kind of quarter investors had been hoping for.

All seven of the largest publicly traded health insurers beat analysts’ expectations in the third quarter. Six raised their forecasts for the year. Together, UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, CVS Health, The Cigna Group, Humana, Centene, and Molina Healthcare reported $449 billion in revenue and $9.2 billion in profits. A year earlier, the group had posted a combined loss of nearly $5 billion, largely because of major write-downs at CVS and Centene.

How’d they do it? These companies worked a strategy that has become increasingly familiar in American health care (and one I was all too familiar with when I was in the industry): charge more, cover less, reduce benefits, exit less profitable markets and focus growth on businesses where insurers can collect predictable revenue with less financial risk.

Running their businesses like that is exactly what investors want to hear. But for the Americans enrolled in these companies’ plans, using their pharmacies and being seen by their doctors – it’s all too often not that great of a deal.

Insurers made more money while covering fewer people

Sure, the profit disclosures are important, but what stood out to me was the enrollment numbers. Fully insured employer and individual enrollment fell sharply among companies that report those figures. At CVS Health’s Aetna, enrollment declined after the company exited the Affordable Care Act marketplace entirely. Centene and Molina Healthcare both reported significant marketplace enrollment declines after enhanced ACA subsidies expired.

UnitedHealth Group slimmed its Medicare Advantage membership by hundreds of thousands of members, while insurers across the industry adjusted benefits and pricing to protect margins.

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At the same time – and this is notable – insurers continued growing businesses where someone else assumes much of the financial risk. Enrollment in self-funded employer plans (where employers pay medical claims while insurers collect administrative fees) increased 2.8% over the past year.

The companies increasingly want the revenue that comes from managing health care but not the responsibility for the cost of providing it, which is an ongoing shift in the industry.

How insurers improved profitability

Executives were especially direct in talking to the people who are essentially their Wall Street bosses about how they planned to improve profitability and how some of their financial maneuvers kept them flush. Here’s what they said:

Humana told shareholders and analysts that when it priced its 2027 Medicare Advantage products, protecting margins was the company’s top priority and that the company benefited heavily from a valuation gain tied to its CenterWell clinics.

UnitedHealth executives described reducing Medicare Advantage benefits and redesigning products around funding changes. The company also recorded $610 million in favorable reserve development, meaning money previously set aside for medical claims was no longer needed and flowed back into profits.

Aetna executives credited benefit adjustments, network changes, and exiting certain products and counties for improving performance.

Elevance told investors that employer plans were priced for medical cost increases in the low double digits, which is a signal that employers and workers should expect higher premiums. It also reported significant investment gains, and its CFO told analysts that only part of the earnings improvement came from stronger operations.

These are the things that get missed… when health insurers “improve their margins,” the money has to come from somewhere. While the health insurance industry can improve margins through better operations, or reducing administrative costs, that’s often not the route insurers take. Oftentimes, to meet their financial goals, the health insurance industry will shift more of the financial burden on to sick Americans through higher premiums, larger deductibles, narrower networks of doctors and hospitals and more restrictive prior authorization. And even when the money doesn’t come from “somewhere” it can be the accounting maneuvers their money guys execute to make their investors richer.

In other words, health insurers do not make more money by selling a better product or expanding in the free market. They often make more money by throttling Americans’ care and deploying financial schemes, from releasing reserves from earlier in the year to buying their own shares to boost earnings per share for the benefit of shareholders and top executives.

10 years ago

To understand how much the health insurance industry has changed, it helps to look back because ten years ago, these same companies looked very different.

In the third quarter of 2016, the seven companies in this analysis generated about $122 billion in revenue and $4.3 billion in profit. A decade later, quarterly revenue has grown to more than $449 billion, and profits have more than doubled to $9.2 billion.

But the biggest change has been where the money comes from. A decade ago, commercial employer insurance was a much larger part of the business. Today, insurers have expanded aggressively into government-funded programs like Medicare Advantage and Medicaid, while also growing administrative businesses like self-funded employer plans.

Those numbers are laid bare in the enrollment numbers: Self-funded employer enrollment among the major insurers grew from 58.5 million people in 2016 to 65.6 million today; Medicare Advantage enrollment among the companies reporting comparable numbers grew from 8.5 million to more than 20 million; Medicaid enrollment grew significantly over the same period, although it has begun declining after recent eligibility changes.

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Most people still think of health insurers the way they did decades ago: as companies that process your claims, manage your benefits, and send you a card to keep in your wallet so you can see a doctor.

But that version of the health insurance industry has been gone for years. Today’s biggest insurers are not just administrators of health plans. They are also some of the largest health care companies in the world with many owning combinations of doctors’ practices, pharmacies, data companies, and payment systems which has allowed them to command vast influence over the health care system.

That consolidation is one reason vertical integration in health care has become such a major policy debate and a clear beat here at HEALTH CARE un-covered.

All this in a brave new world

These earnings reports arrive at a moment when Washington is looking at the health care industry differently. The political environment that insurers operated in for much of the past decade has changed. In the recent midterm elections, Democrats performed far better than many expected, and health care affordability was one of the issues that helped get voters off the couch.

Politicians from the opposite extremes of the political spectrum, like former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, acknowledged that health care reform was a major issue during the election.

That matters because over the last few days investors have been listening closely to earnings calls and Congress. Issues that have long been central to patient advocates — including prior authorization, artificial intelligence in health care, Medicare Advantage overpayments, and pharmacy benefit managers — are increasingly becoming mainstream political issues.

For investors, 2026 is shaping up to be a comeback year. The industry’s margins are improving, Wall Street guidance is rising, and profits are ticking up. But for many Americans, the experience of the health care system tells a very different story. Premiums, deductibles, and prior authorization requirements continue to rise, while changes to private Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans are creating serious challenges for tens of millions of people.

That is why these earnings reports matter far beyond the numbers. The health insurance industry is entering a new era where its financial decisions and business practices are increasingly colliding with public anger over the cost and accessibility of care.

Ten years ago, these companies earned $4.3 billion in a quarter. Today, they earn more than twice that amount. The result is a health care system where insurance conglomerates can celebrate record-breaking quarters while the very people they are supposed to serve are struggling with higher costs, fewer choices, and more barriers to care.