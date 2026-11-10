HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Jen's avatar
Jen
5h

This is why we can’t afford to keep hemorrhaging money to these corporate pirates.

Universal healthcare would save the US $T and 148,000 lives each year. It was a mistake to turn our tax dollars and precious health care over to publicly traded corporations and the stock holders they are in business to enrich.

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Leo Selm's avatar
Leo Selm
5hEdited

Such a shame that people die to fill shareholder pockets. Although not illegal, really no different than theft. Premiums so high and coverage so low, deniials post procedure; yeah how this picture look with 700 hospitals serving the underserved about to go under?

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