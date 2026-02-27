The business of health care is not broken; it is working exactly how it was intended. It was designed for people to pay in just in case something happens and then not to pay out when it does. It was intended to “maximize shareholder value.”

About 22 million Americans received enhanced premium subsidies in 2025. According to The Urban Institute and The Commonwealth Fund, it’s estimated that “7.3 million people will leave the ACA marketplace in 2026” due to the loss of the subsidies. About 5 million people will go uninsured, rather than find insurance elsewhere.

Some people have said their premiums and deductibles are doubling or even tripling with tens of thousands in deductibles before coverage kicks in. While absolutely imperfect, we must keep the Affordable Care Act intact for everyone otherwise the cost of Medicare, Medicaid, and private and employer-based insurance will skyrocket, resulting in millions of people losing coverage due to lack of affordability.

Accessible insurance is a huge part of living a healthy life. Because of this, we need to expand coverage and make it fair for everyone. The goal should be for every single person in the U.S. to have head-to-toe health care.

My Story

As a single-person LLC consultant, I have navigated the New York State Exchange (ACA) for years. It is the most expensive Exchange in the country for those who do not qualify for subsidies. If subsidies are received, an increase in income requires repayment via federal tax returns the following year.

For 2025, I resigned myself to a catastrophic plan at $330 per month with a $10,000 deductible, as other options approached $1,000 monthly. While applying in November 2024, my temporarily being in-between projects / contracts was interpreted by the NYS Exchange as being unemployed, which led me to unexpectedly qualify for Medicaid. The state market assured me that this was correct for consultants in my situation, and they “saw it all the time.”

However, during open enrollment in October 2025, I was informed that despite meeting the income threshold, I no longer qualified for either Medicaid or financial assistance / subsidies. The catastrophic plan doesn’t seem to exist now, and the “least expensive” option is $675 with poor / limited coverage. After four months, dozens of phone calls, six people (including an aide in my state assembly member’s office), and about 100 hours of everyone’s time, I have health insurance this year, for now.

Living with two chronic illnesses, including multiple sclerosis, my experience with a “government run” system over the last year has led me to believe that, for the most part, it works. Health care should be a right of birth, not a privilege for the rich.

This is just one person’s story. The rise in health care costs impacts everyone, but especially lower income Americans. You can see some of their fears, here.